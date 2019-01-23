Ticker
Preview: Badgers will try to build momentum against Illinois

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Wisconsin (12-6, 3-3) vs. Illinois (5-13, 1-6)

Game: Jan. 23, 2019 at the State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)

Time: 8:00 PM CT (Saturday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Darren Lee

Pre-Game Notes

-- (No. 93) Illinois ranks No. 93 out of 353 Division 1 college basketball teams according to KenPom.com. That puts them No. 13 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten in the efficiency rankings - the Fighting Illini are only ahead of Rutgers (No. 108) compared to the rest of the conference.

-- (9.8) The Fighting Illini are 1-6 against Big Ten teams this year, with an average margin of defeat of 9.8 points in those six losses. That includes a 24-point loss to Iowa in their last time out against Iowa on Sunday.

-- (27) Illinois' lone win against a Big Ten team came against Minnesota last week on Jan. 16 - a 95-68 win for the Illini in a game where they shot 56.1 percent from the floor and ran up a 51-28 edge in the first half.

-- (43.3%) That was quite a step up for the Illini, because as a team this year they are shooting just 43.3 percent from the floor - 35.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, but just 48.5 percent on shots inside the 3-point line.

-- (69.3%) Neither Wisconsin nor Illinois has done a great job from the free-throw line this season. Illinois is shooting just 69.3 percent from the charity stripe, while the Badgers are shooting 66.5 percent from the line.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

13.9

3.3

2.8

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.3

3.0

2.0

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.3

4.1

1.0

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.2

2.9

1.1

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.8

10.3

4.8
Projected Starting Five (Illinois)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Trent Frazier (SO)

6-1/170

14.6

2.5

2.9

G

Ayo Dosunmu (FR)

6-5/185

14.2

4.6

2.9

G

Aaron Jordan (SR)

6-5/190

9.2

4.7

1.7

F

Giorgi Bezhanishvili (FR)

6-9/230

11.0

5.1

0.9

F

Kipper Nichols (JR)

6-6/225

7.6

3.4

1.3
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 6 Michigan State

8-0

17-2

No. 5 Michigan

6-1

17-1

No. 13 Maryland

7-2

16-4

Purdue

5-2

12-6

No. 19 Iowa

5-3

16-3

Minnesota

4-3

14-4

Wisconsin

4-3

12-6

Indiana

3-4

12-6

Nebraska

3-5

13-6

Ohio State

2-4

12-5

Northwestern

2-5

11-7

Rutgers

2-6

9-9

Illinois

1-6

5-13

Penn State

0-8

7-12

