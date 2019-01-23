-- (No. 93) Illinois ranks No. 93 out of 353 Division 1 college basketball teams according to KenPom.com. That puts them No. 13 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten in the efficiency rankings - the Fighting Illini are only ahead of Rutgers (No. 108) compared to the rest of the conference.

-- (9.8) The Fighting Illini are 1-6 against Big Ten teams this year, with an average margin of defeat of 9.8 points in those six losses. That includes a 24-point loss to Iowa in their last time out against Iowa on Sunday.

-- (27) Illinois' lone win against a Big Ten team came against Minnesota last week on Jan. 16 - a 95-68 win for the Illini in a game where they shot 56.1 percent from the floor and ran up a 51-28 edge in the first half.

-- (43.3%) That was quite a step up for the Illini, because as a team this year they are shooting just 43.3 percent from the floor - 35.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, but just 48.5 percent on shots inside the 3-point line.

-- (69.3%) Neither Wisconsin nor Illinois has done a great job from the free-throw line this season. Illinois is shooting just 69.3 percent from the charity stripe, while the Badgers are shooting 66.5 percent from the line.