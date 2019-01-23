Preview: Badgers will try to build momentum against Illinois
Wisconsin (12-6, 3-3) vs. Illinois (5-13, 1-6)
Game: Jan. 23, 2019 at the State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)
Time: 8:00 PM CT (Saturday)
Watch: BTN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-Game Notes
-- (No. 93) Illinois ranks No. 93 out of 353 Division 1 college basketball teams according to KenPom.com. That puts them No. 13 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten in the efficiency rankings - the Fighting Illini are only ahead of Rutgers (No. 108) compared to the rest of the conference.
-- (9.8) The Fighting Illini are 1-6 against Big Ten teams this year, with an average margin of defeat of 9.8 points in those six losses. That includes a 24-point loss to Iowa in their last time out against Iowa on Sunday.
-- (27) Illinois' lone win against a Big Ten team came against Minnesota last week on Jan. 16 - a 95-68 win for the Illini in a game where they shot 56.1 percent from the floor and ran up a 51-28 edge in the first half.
-- (43.3%) That was quite a step up for the Illini, because as a team this year they are shooting just 43.3 percent from the floor - 35.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, but just 48.5 percent on shots inside the 3-point line.
-- (69.3%) Neither Wisconsin nor Illinois has done a great job from the free-throw line this season. Illinois is shooting just 69.3 percent from the charity stripe, while the Badgers are shooting 66.5 percent from the line.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
13.9
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.3
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.3
|
4.1
|
1.0
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.2
|
2.9
|
1.1
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.8
|
10.3
|
4.8
🗣 KOBE!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 21, 2019
Kobe King came through with clutch shots in the win over #2 Michigan
Over the last 10 games:
▪️ 5.1 points per game
▪️ 41.9% FG shooting
▪️ 53.8% 3FG shooting
▪️ 20.9 minutes per game pic.twitter.com/7RtUyJmFh4
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Trent Frazier (SO)
|
6-1/170
|
14.6
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
G
|
Ayo Dosunmu (FR)
|
6-5/185
|
14.2
|
4.6
|
2.9
|
G
|
Aaron Jordan (SR)
|
6-5/190
|
9.2
|
4.7
|
1.7
|
F
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili (FR)
|
6-9/230
|
11.0
|
5.1
|
0.9
|
F
|
Kipper Nichols (JR)
|
6-6/225
|
7.6
|
3.4
|
1.3
Freshman ⏩ Sophomore ⏩ Freshman— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 20, 2019
Ayo now with 15 pts & 6 asts after struggling in the first half. #Illini https://t.co/8kz44BSRoR
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
No. 6 Michigan State
|
8-0
|
17-2
|
No. 5 Michigan
|
6-1
|
17-1
|
No. 13 Maryland
|
7-2
|
16-4
|
Purdue
|
5-2
|
12-6
|
No. 19 Iowa
|
5-3
|
16-3
|
Minnesota
|
4-3
|
14-4
|
Wisconsin
|
4-3
|
12-6
|
Indiana
|
3-4
|
12-6
|
Nebraska
|
3-5
|
13-6
|
Ohio State
|
2-4
|
12-5
|
Northwestern
|
2-5
|
11-7
|
Rutgers
|
2-6
|
9-9
|
Illinois
|
1-6
|
5-13
|
Penn State
|
0-8
|
7-12
