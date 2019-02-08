Preview: Badgers want to keep rolling through Ann Arbor
Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3) vs. Michigan (21-2, 10-2)
Game: Feb. 9, 2019 at the Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Time: 11:00 AM CT (Saturday)
Watch: FOX
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
PRE-GAME NOTES
-- (6) The Wolverines are 55-22 against the Badgers in Ann Arbor overall, but the Badgers have won six of their last eight road games against Michigan.
-- (19) Ethan Happ has scored in double figures in all of his games against the Wolverines, averaging 19 points per game. That includes this season's 26-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist performance in Wisconsin's 64-54 win on Jan. 19.
-- (0) Michigan's standout freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis has been tough for defenses to contain this year - he averages 15.5 points per game. But the Badgers did what no other teams have been able to do this year and held Brazdeikis scoreless in their first matchup this year.
-- (27.8) The Badgers held Michigan to just five 3-pointers in their game last month - they were 5 for 18 from behind the arc overall (27.8 percent). The Badgers will have to play good defense again on the perimeter if they are going to sweep the Wolverines in the regular season this year.
-- (9) Ethan Happ was the only UW player to get in to double figures against the Wolverines in January with his 26-point effort, but both Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford finished with nine points each. Kobe King also chipped in six points off the bench, playing in 31 minutes of the game.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
13.4
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
11.2
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
0.8
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.3
|
3.2
|
1.1
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
18.3
|
10.4
|
5.1
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Zavier Simpson (JR)
|
6-0/190
|
9.2
|
5.3
|
6.0
|
G
|
Jordan Poole (SO)
|
6-5/195
|
12.9
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
G
|
Charles Matthews (SR)
|
6-6/205
|
12.5
|
5.3
|
1.3
|
F
|
Ignas Brazdeikis (FR)
|
6-7/215
|
15.5
|
5.5
|
1.0
|
C
|
Jon Teske (SO)
|
7-1/255
|
8.8
|
6.3
|
0.8
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
No. 7 Michigan
|
10-2
|
21-2
|
No. 15 Purdue
|
9-2
|
16-6
|
No. 19 Wisconsin
|
9-3
|
17-6
|
No. 9 Michigan State
|
9-3
|
18-5
|
No. 24 Maryland
|
9-4
|
18-6
|
No. 20 Iowa
|
7-5
|
18-5
|
Minnesota
|
6-6
|
16-7
|
Ohio State
|
5-6
|
15-7
|
Indiana
|
4-8
|
13-10
|
Rutgers
|
4-8
|
11-11
|
Illinois
|
4-8
|
8-15
|
Northwestern
|
3-8
|
12-10
|
Nebraska
|
3-9
|
13-10
|
Penn State
|
1-11
|
8-15
___________________________________________________
