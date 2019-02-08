Ticker
Preview: Badgers want to keep rolling through Ann Arbor

Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3) vs. Michigan (21-2, 10-2)

Game: Feb. 9, 2019 at the Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Time: 11:00 AM CT (Saturday)

Watch: FOX

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

PRE-GAME NOTES

-- (6) The Wolverines are 55-22 against the Badgers in Ann Arbor overall, but the Badgers have won six of their last eight road games against Michigan.

-- (19) Ethan Happ has scored in double figures in all of his games against the Wolverines, averaging 19 points per game. That includes this season's 26-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist performance in Wisconsin's 64-54 win on Jan. 19.

-- (0) Michigan's standout freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis has been tough for defenses to contain this year - he averages 15.5 points per game. But the Badgers did what no other teams have been able to do this year and held Brazdeikis scoreless in their first matchup this year.

-- (27.8) The Badgers held Michigan to just five 3-pointers in their game last month - they were 5 for 18 from behind the arc overall (27.8 percent). The Badgers will have to play good defense again on the perimeter if they are going to sweep the Wolverines in the regular season this year.

-- (9) Ethan Happ was the only UW player to get in to double figures against the Wolverines in January with his 26-point effort, but both Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford finished with nine points each. Kobe King also chipped in six points off the bench, playing in 31 minutes of the game.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

13.4

2.9

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.2

3.0

1.8

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.8

3.9

0.8

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.3

3.2

1.1

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.3

10.4

5.1
Projected Starting Five (Michigan)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Zavier Simpson (JR)

6-0/190

9.2

5.3

6.0

G

Jordan Poole (SO)

6-5/195

12.9

3.0

2.0

G

Charles Matthews (SR)

6-6/205

12.5

5.3

1.3

F

Ignas Brazdeikis (FR)

6-7/215

15.5

5.5

1.0

C

Jon Teske (SO)

7-1/255

8.8

6.3

0.8
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 7 Michigan

10-2

21-2

No. 15 Purdue

9-2

16-6

No. 19 Wisconsin

9-3

17-6

No. 9 Michigan State

9-3

18-5

No. 24 Maryland

9-4

18-6

No. 20 Iowa

7-5

18-5

Minnesota

6-6

16-7

Ohio State

5-6

15-7

Indiana

4-8

13-10

Rutgers

4-8

11-11

Illinois

4-8

8-15

Northwestern

3-8

12-10

Nebraska

3-9

13-10

Penn State

1-11

8-15

