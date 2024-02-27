Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Wisconsin Badgers will end their week-long break with a visit to Bloomington on Tuesday to face the Indiana Hoosiers.

It’ll be the first of Wisconsin’s final four-game stretch to close out the regular season, meaning they have an incredibly limited amount of time to shape up ahead of the postseason.

For Indiana, Tuesday will provide an opportunity to simply regain some footing amidst their worst stretch of the season. They’re currently on a four-game losing streak, and have only won two out of their past 10 games. They began the season with a 12-5 record, yet now sit at 14-13.

During last Wednesday's loss to Nebraska, some fans even chanted “Fire [Mike] Woodson,” referring to their head coach. While their season may be effectively over, these coaches are clearly fighting for their jobs. The last thing they’re going to do is simply roll over.

Indiana has suffered an even worse stretch than what Wisconsin experienced in early February, when it lost five out of six to begin the month.

The last time we saw the Badgers, they barely pulled out a win against a mediocre Maryland team, 74-70. Their ability to win such a tough, physical game should inspire some confidence, but they were also out-shot by and committed more turnovers than the Terrapins.

The Badgers also finished with just six assists, which tied a season low. It was a tangible sign that Wisconsin’s offense lacked chemistry and rhythm, which has felt like a trend as of late.