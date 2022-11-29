Fresh off a successful stint in the Bahamas that resulted in wins over Dayton and USC, sandwiching a heartbreaking overtime loss to No.3 Kansas, Wisconsin basketball is rolling at 5-1.

Once again, the Badgers are playing better than they were projected to. Surprise, surprise. Wisconsin's defense has been tenacious all season, and they're getting contributions from a variety of players on offense.

The Badgers are still leaning on Tyler Wahl to go get them a bucket when they need it. Wahl is their leading scorer, with 178 points on the season (14.0 per-game). He's been a force in the paint with his array of post moves, but this season he's taking the ball coast-to-coast in transition opportunities and displaying confidence taking the ball up the court.

Wisconsin is going to need more consistent scoring around him, though, and the USC game was a nice start. Chucky Hepburn had his best game of the season, putting up 17 points and hitting 3-5 threes.

The biggest story for the Badgers, though, remains the lights-out shooting of Connor Essegian. The true freshman is playing starter minutes at this point — he logged 31 against Kansas — and he's scored in double figures in three straight games. On the young season, Essegian is shooting 46.2% from the field and a staggering 54.2% from deep. He's scored the third-most points of the season for the Badgers, and it may only be a matter of time before he supplants the rather unproductive Jordan Davis in the starting five.

Wake Forest comes to town with a 6-1 record, their only loss coming to Loyola Marymount. They're a well rounded team; they've played a healthy mix of good defense and great offense this season. LMU scored 77 on them, but that's their season-high in points allowed. On offense, the four of the Demon Deacons starters average double figures in points. This lineup can score.

Wake Forest averages almost 20 more points-per-game than the Badgers do. The day before Thanksgiving, they scored 105 points on South Carolina State (however, for context; SC State is winless and also managed 74 points in that game).

Wake Forest simply plays a different style of basketball. Their offensive pace is the 42nd highest in the nation, while Wisconsin's brings up the rear at around 239th. The Demon Deacons haven't played a defense like Wisconsin yet, and the Badgers will try to slow everything down against this fun-and-gun style offense.

The main offensive threat Wisconsin must contain is guard Tyree Appleby. He's putting up 17.9 points a game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.4% from deep. He's been a reliable scorer his entire career, but he's really picked up his efficiency this season to become a walking bucket for Demon Deacons.

For Wake Forest, the top story might be the availability of Daivien Williamson. He missed the Demon Deacons' last two games with a back injury, but he's one of their top scoring options when he's on the court. He was close to playing against Hampton, and should be ready to go for Tuesday night. If not, Damari Monsanto should get another chance to shine.

Monsanto has been starting for the injured Williamson, and he's made the most of the opportunity. He leads the team in made threes with 19, and he scored 16 and 20 points in his two starts. If Wake decides to ease Williamson back or keep him out of the game entirely, Monsanto will be more than capable of covering for him.