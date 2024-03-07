Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Wisconsin Badgers will play their final home game of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday.

Tyler Wahl will be honored on Wisconsin’s senior night, before he tries to lead a floundering Badger team to a now-rare late season win.

Wisconsin has slid down the Big Ten standings with a 2-7 record since the start of February, now desperate to gain some sort of momentum prior to the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll have a chance to get revenge on Rutgers, which handed the Badgers their fourth consecutive loss during their recent rough stretch.

These two teams were in opposite positions the last time they played, momentum-wise.

The Badgers were nose-diving, while the Scarlet Knights were in the middle of a four-game winning streak that spanned the first half of February.

Yet since then, Rutgers is 1-4. Their single victory was a resounding 82-52 beatdown against the 8-22 Wolverines, but their four losses came by 67 total points, scoring an average of just 60 in those games.

Coinciding with this poor stretch has been some jarring inconsistency from their best player, Clifford Omoruyi. He finished with 19 points twice in their past five games, but scored a total of 15 in the other three.

Omoruyi has never been known for his scoring prowess, but he’s also played an average of just 24.6 minutes in his past five games. He’s one of the best defenders in the Big Ten and Rutgers will absolutely need his presence against a post-reliant team like Wisconsin.

Most of the scoring pressure will likely be on Jeremiah Williams, who returned to the lineup at the beginning of February after missing the past two years due to an achilles injury and a subsequent gambling suspension.

Coach Steve Pikiell has shown absolute faith in Williams despite the amount of time he missed, starting him in all nine games since his return, in which he’s averaged 27.3 minutes and 13.0 points per game.

Pikiell may have no choice but to lean on Williams, given the lack of reliability elsewhere in the starting lineup. Starting guard Derek Simpson is shooting just 15.4% from the field over his last four games, while senior forward Aundre Hyatt has shot 25% or less in three of his past six games.

Regardless of whatever skid they’ve been on, they know they can beat this Badgers team. Confidence could be the ex-factor in a game between two teams seemingly devoid of any momentum.