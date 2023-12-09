Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Badgers are preparing to finish off a three-game stretch that’s been circled since the schedules were first released. Some may have viewed it with dread, especially given Wisconsin’s issues last season, and through some of their early games. But the tough series has become a golden opportunity to let the world know that this team is different than last year’s.

They first dismantled the rival Marquette Golden Eagles at home last Saturday, 75-64, dropping them from No. 3 to No.8 in the AP Poll. The Badgers followed that up with a convincing 70-57 victory over Michigan State in East Lansing this past Tuesday.

Those two impressive wins finally pushed Wisconsin into the AP Poll for the first time since January of this year.

Leading the charge in the recent victory over the Spartans was A.J. Storr. The St. John’s transfer has led the team in scoring for essentially the entire season, but hasn’t been as efficient in recent games.

Storr put up 22 points on 8-11 shooting after entering with a 39.4% field goal percentage. His nine points in the first 10 minutes gave the Badgers an early lead, and they never looked back.

“He has grown probably as much as anybody,” head coach Greg Gard said of Storr after the Michigan State win. “I’ve always viewed him as a freshman, even though he’s had a year of college experience simply because everything that we do is new to him on both ends of the floor. He’s playing off two feet more.”

The other major contributor on Tuesday night was Steven Crowl, who put up 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, slowly cementing himself as perhaps the best all-around player on the Badgers.

During the six-game winning streak, he’s averaged 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. His sheer dominance over a series of smaller lineups has been one of the driving forces for Wisconsin’s resurgence.

Another key for the Badgers during the win streak has been show-stealing freshman John Blackwell. He’s averaging 9.8 points on 17.8 minutes off the bench. The point guard has also surprisingly made 26 of his 28 free throw attempts over the past six games, turning a prior weakness for the Badgers into a strength.

“Blackwell did a hell of a job,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after Tuesday’s game. “Deserves a lot of credit, comes from a real group program, played well. I thought he was stronger and tougher.”