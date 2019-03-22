-- Now that they are back in the tournament the Badgers will look to stay hot in the opening round. The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 opening-round NCAA tournament games, holding teams to 55.9 ppg in the initial game.

-- Wisconsin has advanced to the Sweet 16 or better in 4 of the last 5 seasons, and 6 of the last 8 years. No team has made more appearances over either time frame.

-- Oregon has won each of their last eight games, including taking home the Pac-12 Tournament Title last week to earn an automatic bid in to the NCAA Tournament.

-- Get ready for what could be a low-scoring game. The Badger have the No. 3 defense in the country according to KenPom.com, and Oregon checks in at No. 17 in the same metric.

-- Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard was a Wisconsin target coming out of high school, but the Portland, Ore., native eventually chose to stay home and play for the Ducks over other offers from UW, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Villanova among others.