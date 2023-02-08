Wisconsin failed to build any type of momentum at the Kohl Center on Sunday evening, falling to Northwestern in a low-scoring thriller.

2023 hasn't been kind to the Badgers. They're currently 3-7 in the new year, and they haven't won consecutive games since their Jan. 3 victory over Minnesota brought their winning streak to six.

Wisconsin fought hard against the Wildcats, but ultimately the same issues that have plauged them all season were their undoing. They shot a disastrous 5-of-11 from the free throw line. Close range finishing around the rim continued to be a problem, as the Badgers only hit seven of their 15 layup attempts. They were once again out-rebounded, and offensive boards particularly hurt them. Finally, they couldn't finish down the stretch in clutch time, an area they used to specialize in.

The Badgers simply haven't been the same since Tyler Wahl's injury disrupted the starting lineup, and neither has Wahl himself. Once a matchup nightmare down low early in the season, boasting great footwork and a propensity for finishing at the rim, Wahl's production has fallen off a cliff. Before the forward's injury, he was putting up 13.2 points-per-game on 42.0% shooting. Since his return, which came in Wisconsin's first game against Penn State, Wahl is averaging 8.8 points on 38.2% from the field.

Wahl is still clearly not himself, but the forward needs to be more assertive. The 6-foot-9', 225-pound senior grabbed one rebound against Northwestern. That alone should tell you that he's just not competing at the level he's capable of.

As for Penn State, its in a nearly identical position as Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions have played an extra game and have an extra win, but both teams are 5-7 in league play. Penn State is in a similar funk as the Badgers, as they've lost six of their last nine. Both teams are on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in, per multiple projections.

Each team has eight games left and a chance to turn it around late. But time is ticking, and every loss puts the tournament further out of reach. As both desperately try to create some semblance of momentum, to say this is a big game for both squads would be a severe understatement.

Every team in the Big Ten is highly familiar with each other, and Wisconsin and Penn State are especially well-versed in one another's ways as the two met three weeks ago in Madison.

In Wisconsin's 63-60 victory, Steven Crowl went to work against the Nittany Lions' smaller lineup. The center put up 21 points and 11 rebounds, and there was little Penn State could do as time and time again Crowl got to his spot and finished in the post.

The Badgers also did a fantastic job stymying the Nittany Lions' perimeter game. Wisconsin limited Penn State to 20 three-point attempts when they came in averaging around 28. As Greg Gard said after the game, "They can't make them if they can't get them off." Expect Wisconsin to attempt a similar strategy Wednesday night with the Nittany Lions' still averaging an elite 38.4% from downtown.

Jalen Pickett did all he could to give Penn State a chance in the first meeting, dropping 19 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. The do-it-all guard has been one of the best players in the league this season, and Wisconsin can't let him get hot in the rematch.

In the first meeting, Wisconsin's size won out in the end. Between Crowl dominating the paint offensively and the Badgers matching the Nittany Lions' rebound total, Penn State had the heart but not the height. It'll be interesting to see how they elect to guard Crowl in their second chance. Do they take inspiration from Northwestern and aggressively double the big man?

Both teams are desperate to improve their record in conference play, and Penn State will be hungry for revenge on their home court. Both teams feel "due" for a win. Expect a similar grinding, neck-and-neck game like their first meeting, with who comes out on top likely determined by who can control the post.