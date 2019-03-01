-- Wisconsin has won seven Big Ten games when trailing in the second half this season. The Badgers have out-scored their opponent in the second half in 15 of their 17 conference games.

-- The Badgers have won 11 straight games over Penn State - their second-longest active winning streak against a Big Ten team, behind Illinois (14 games). Wisconsin's last loss to the Nittany Lions came in a now-infamous 36-33 loss in the 2011 Big Ten Tournament.

-- The Badgers have also won 18-straight home games against Penn State, and have never lost to the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center, where they are 15-0 against PSU. Wisconsin's last loss to Penn State in Madison came on Jan. 26, 1995 - a 78-67 decision at the UW Field House.

-- Playing in his penultimate game at the Kohl Center, UW senior forward Etha Happ is only the 5th player in NCAA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 400 assists. The only other players to achieve that feat are Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Danny Ferry and Stacey Augmon.

-- Aside from Happ, who has averaged 16.3 points per game against Penn State in four games during his career, fellow UW forward Nate Reuvers is the other Badgers player who has averaged double-digit points against the Nittany Lions. Reuvers has scored an average of 11 points per game in two contests against Penn State.