basketball

Preview: Badgers move on to face Michigan State in semifinals

John Veldhuis
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Michigan State

Game: March 16, 2019 at the United Center (Chicago, Ill.)

Time: 12:00 PM CT (Friday)

Watch: CBS

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

-- The Badgers squared off against Michigan State once before this season when the Spartans came to Madison and handed UW a 67-59 loss in the Kohl Center. MSU guard Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points, and you can bet Wisconsin's top priority will be to slow him up this time around.

-- The Spartans and Badgers were pretty close in their shooting percentages in the game - Michigan State shot 43.9 percent from the floor to Wisconsin's 42.9 percent. The difference was from the 3-point line, where the Spartans made 9 of their 22 attempts from long-range to Wisconsin's 6 of 20 mark.

-- Michigan State also made 8 of their 11 shots from the free throw line, and the Badgers made just 5 of 12 free throws. Ethan Happ in particular really struggled from the line, going 0-for-6 during the game from the charity stripe.

-- The Spartans are coming in to the game after their 77-70 win over Ohio State on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals, moving on to the next round thanks to 18 points from Cassius Winston.

-- The Badgers won their quarterfinals game against Nebraska 66-62 on Friday, thanks in large part to some strong performances from Khalil Iverson and Nate Reuvers, who scored 14 points each in the win. With Iverson playing some of the best basketball of his career the senior swing man will try and see if he can top his 2-point performance from Wisconsin's earlier loss to the Spartans at the Kohl Center.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

11.9

2.8

2.5

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.3

3.3

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

6.4

4.6

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.9

3.9

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.8

10.4

4.7
Projected Starting Five (Michigan State)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Cassius Winston (JR)

6-0/185

18.6

2.8

7.4

G

Matt McQuaid (SR)

6-4/200

8.7

3.0

2.4

F

Aaron Henry (FR)

6-6/218

4.8

2.9

1.4

F

Kenny Goins (SR)

6-7/230

7.0

8.9

0.8

F

Nick Ward (JR)

6-8/245

15.5

6.7

0.8
Big Ten Tournament 
Round 1 Round 2 Quarterfinals Semifinals Finals


Ohio State 79

Indiana 75

Michigan State 77

Ohio State 70

Nebraska 68

Rutgers 61

Nebraska 69

Maryland 61

Wisconsin 66

Nebraska 62

No. 1 Michigan State


vs.


No. 4 Wisconsin


Minnesota 77 Penn State 72

Minnesota 75

Purdue 73

No. 7 Minnesota


Vs.


No. 2 Michigan

Illinois 74

Northwestern 69

Iowa 83

Illinois 62

Michigan 74

Iowa 53

