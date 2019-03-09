Ticker
Preview: Badgers looking to end Big Ten play on a high note

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) vs. Ohio State (21-8, 10-8)

Game: March 10, 2019 at Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

Time: 3:30 PM CT (Sunday)

Watch: CBS

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Pre-Game Notes

-- A win over the Buckeyes guarantees the Badgers the No. 4 spot in the Big Ten regular season standings, earning them a double-bye in the conference tournament next week. If they lose to Ohio State the Badgers need at least one of Maryland, Michigan State or Purdue to lose their final regular season game.

-- The Badgers haven't seen Ohio State since Dec. 2 of 2017, when the Buckeyes handed the Badgers a humiliating 83-58 loss at the Kohl Center on their way to a No. 3 finish in the Big Ten last season.

-- Ohio State will be playing without sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, who currently leads the team in averaging 14.9 points per game. Wesson has missed Ohio State's last two games for a suspension of athletic department policy.

-- The Buckeyes have dropped their last two games while playing without Wesson on the front court: an 86-51 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette, and a 68-50 loss to Northwestern in Evanston.

-- Even with Wesson in the lineup the Buckeyes haven't had a great streak of games on the offensive end. Over their last seven games Ohio State is averaging just 59 points per game - and KenPom.com has them ranked No. 86 in adjusted offensive efficiency this season.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

12.1

2.9

2.6

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.8

3.2

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.9

4.3

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.1

3.9

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.9

10.2

4.6
Projected Starting Five (Ohio State)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Keyshawn Woods (SR)

6-3/205

7.0

2.9

2.4

G

Luther Muhammad (FR)

6-3/185

8.2

2.8

1.8

F

Andre Wesson (JR)

6-6/220

8.6

4.2

1.8

F

Kyle Young (SO)

6-8/205

6.6

4.5

0.9

G

C.J. Jackson (SR)

6-1/175

11.8

4.0

3.4
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 7 Michigan

15-4

26-4

No. 9 Michigan State

15-4

24-6

No. 11 Purdue

15-4

22-8

No. 21 Wisconsin

13-6

21-9

No. 24 Maryland

12-7

21-9

Iowa

10-9

21-9

Minnesota

9-10

19-11

Ohio State

8-11

18-12

Indiana

7-12

16-14

Rutgers

7-12

14-15

Illinois

7-12

11-19

Penn State

6-13

13-17

Nebraska

5-14

15-15

Northwestern

4-15

13-17

