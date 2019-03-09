-- A win over the Buckeyes guarantees the Badgers the No. 4 spot in the Big Ten regular season standings, earning them a double-bye in the conference tournament next week. If they lose to Ohio State the Badgers need at least one of Maryland, Michigan State or Purdue to lose their final regular season game.

-- The Badgers haven't seen Ohio State since Dec. 2 of 2017, when the Buckeyes handed the Badgers a humiliating 83-58 loss at the Kohl Center on their way to a No. 3 finish in the Big Ten last season.

-- Ohio State will be playing without sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, who currently leads the team in averaging 14.9 points per game. Wesson has missed Ohio State's last two games for a suspension of athletic department policy.

-- The Buckeyes have dropped their last two games while playing without Wesson on the front court: an 86-51 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette, and a 68-50 loss to Northwestern in Evanston.

-- Even with Wesson in the lineup the Buckeyes haven't had a great streak of games on the offensive end. Over their last seven games Ohio State is averaging just 59 points per game - and KenPom.com has them ranked No. 86 in adjusted offensive efficiency this season.