Preview: Badgers looking to bounce back on the road
Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) vs. Maryland (14-3, 5-1)
Game: Jan. 14, 2019 at the Xfinity Center (College Park, Md.)
Time: 7:30 PM CT (Friday)
Watch: Fox Sports 1
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Pre-Game Notes
-- (5) With five wins away from the Kohl Center under their belt the Badgers have already surpassed their total from last year (4). The Badgers have three wins in true road games and are one of just seven teams with that many wins away from their home arena.
-- (4) Including last season the Badgers have won all of their last four Big Ten road games - at Northwestern, at Illinois, at No. 14 Iowa, and at Penn State last weekend.
-- (.500) The Badgers are 3-3 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season. The Badgers are 1-2 at College Park and 1-1 in Madison, with one win over the Terrapins coming last season in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
-- (39.4%) Wisconsin ranks second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, and will enter Monday's game with a 39.4% mark from long-range as a team. That's up from 33.5 percent last year, and if it holds it would be their best 3-point shooting performance since the 1991-92 season.
-- (14.7) So much for a sophomore slump: Brad Davison might have had a few rough games early on, but he's finding his groove recently. Davison is averaging 14.7 points per game over Wisconsin's last six games, shooting 16-for-23 on his 3-pointers.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
14.4
|
3.3
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.4
|
3.1
|
1.8
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
1.1
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.6
|
2.6
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
20.0
|
10.5
|
4.8
For the fourth time in his career and the third time this season, Ethan Happ scored 30+ points for the Badgers
Happ also tallied 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks tonight vs. Purdue
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Anthony Cowan (JR)
|
6-0/170
|
17.6
|
4.0
|
4.5
|
G
|
Eric Ayala (FR)
|
6-5/205
|
9.3
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
G
|
Aaron Wiggins (FR)
|
6-6/200
|
8.9
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
F
|
Bruno Fernando (SO)
|
6-10/240
|
14.8
|
10.3
|
1.8
|
F
|
Jalen Smith (FR)
|
6-10/215
|
12.3
|
7.1
|
1.4
5 in a row for Maryland.
Get full highlights from the win over No. 22 Indiana here: pic.twitter.com/qXja7aO4v9
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
Michigan
|
5-0
|
16-0
|
Michigan State
|
5-0
|
14-2
|
Maryland
|
5-1
|
14-3
|
Minnesota
|
3-2
|
13-3
|
Purdue
|
3-2
|
12-4
|
Indiana
|
3-2
|
12-4
|
Wisconsin
|
3-2
|
11-5
|
Iowa
|
3-3
|
14-3
|
Nebraska
|
2-3
|
12-4
|
Ohio State
|
2-3
|
12-4
|
Northwestern
|
1-4
|
10-6
|
Rutgers
|
1-4
|
8-7
|
Penn State
|
0-5
|
7-9
|
Illinois
|
0-5
|
4-12
___________________________________________________
