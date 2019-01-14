-- (5) With five wins away from the Kohl Center under their belt the Badgers have already surpassed their total from last year (4). The Badgers have three wins in true road games and are one of just seven teams with that many wins away from their home arena.

-- (4) Including last season the Badgers have won all of their last four Big Ten road games - at Northwestern, at Illinois, at No. 14 Iowa, and at Penn State last weekend.

-- (.500) The Badgers are 3-3 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season. The Badgers are 1-2 at College Park and 1-1 in Madison, with one win over the Terrapins coming last season in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

-- (39.4%) Wisconsin ranks second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, and will enter Monday's game with a 39.4% mark from long-range as a team. That's up from 33.5 percent last year, and if it holds it would be their best 3-point shooting performance since the 1991-92 season.

-- (14.7) So much for a sophomore slump: Brad Davison might have had a few rough games early on, but he's finding his groove recently. Davison is averaging 14.7 points per game over Wisconsin's last six games, shooting 16-for-23 on his 3-pointers.