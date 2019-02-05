-- (3) The Badgers might have watched their winning streak over Minnesota come to an end earlier this year when the Gophers won their first matchup of the year at the Kohl Center, but it's been a while since Wisconsin lost at Williams Arena. The Badgers have won their last three games at the Barn - their last loss came in 2014 on Jan. 22.

-- (103-100) Wisconsin's football series with Minnesota is closer, but their basketball series has been neck-and-neck for a while as well. Minnesota holds the overall lead in the series 103-100, but the Badgers have won eight of their last nine games against the Gophers to help even things up a bit.

-- (6) The Badgers now rank No. 6 in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, and have held four of their last five opponents to a season-low points total.

-- (8-3) This time last year the Badgers were 3-8 in conference play, and now this year they have flipped the script with an 8-3 record. They already have more wins this year (16) than they did last year (15).