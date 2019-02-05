Ticker
Preview: Badgers look to stay rolling against Minnesota

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) vs. Minnesota (16-6, 6-5)

Game: Feb. 6, 2019 at Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Time: 8:00 PM CT (Tuesday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Cjgkssenyqml6lazkswi
University of Minnesota

KEY NOTES TO KNOW

-- (3) The Badgers might have watched their winning streak over Minnesota come to an end earlier this year when the Gophers won their first matchup of the year at the Kohl Center, but it's been a while since Wisconsin lost at Williams Arena. The Badgers have won their last three games at the Barn - their last loss came in 2014 on Jan. 22.

-- (103-100) Wisconsin's football series with Minnesota is closer, but their basketball series has been neck-and-neck for a while as well. Minnesota holds the overall lead in the series 103-100, but the Badgers have won eight of their last nine games against the Gophers to help even things up a bit.

-- (6) The Badgers now rank No. 6 in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, and have held four of their last five opponents to a season-low points total.

-- (8-3) This time last year the Badgers were 3-8 in conference play, and now this year they have flipped the script with an 8-3 record. They already have more wins this year (16) than they did last year (15).

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

13.6

3.0

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.3

3.1

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.8

4.0

0.8

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.3

3.0

1.1

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.5

10.3

5.1
Projected Starting Five (Minnesota)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Amir Coffey (JR)

6-8/210

16.2

3.1

3.0

G

Gabe Kalscheur (FR)

6-4/200

10.1

1.9

1.4

G

Dupree McBrayer (SR)

6-5/195

9.9

2.1

3.0

F

Daniel Oturu (FR)

6-10/225

10.7

7.3

0.3

F

Jordan Murphy (SR)

6-6/250

14.9

11.8

2.7
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 7 Michigan

9-2

20-2

No. 9 Michigan State

9-2

18-4

No. 15 Purdue

9-2

16-6

No. 19 Wisconsin

8-3

16-6

No. 24 Maryland

8-4

17-6

No. 20 Iowa

6-5

17-5

Minnesota

6-5

16-6

Ohio State

4-6

14-7

Rutgers

4-7

11-10

Indiana

4-7

13-9

Nebraska

3-8

13-9

Illinois

3-8

7-15

Northwestern

3-8

12-10

Penn State

1-10

8-14

___________________________________________________

