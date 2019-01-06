Preview: Badgers look to bounce back in State College
No. 22 Wisconsin (10-4, 2-1) vs. Penn State (7-7, 0-3)
Game: Jan. 6, 2019 at the Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Penn.)
Time: 6:30 PM CT (Sunday)
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-Game Notes
* (10) - The Badgers have won 10 consecutive games against Penn State. In fact, they have only lost two games out of their last 25 meetings - a streak dating back to 2004.
* (18th) - The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, with UW allowing 62.9 points per game.
* (37.8%) - Powered by D'Mitrk Trice's hot start, the Badgers rank 2nd in the Big Ten on their three-point shooting.
* (40.1) - The Badgers are averaging 40.1 points in the second half of their games this season, compared to 34.4 points in the first half of their games.
* (16-7) - The Badgers are 16-7 all time at Penn State, winning six straight on the road in the Bryce Jordan Center. Wisconsin's last loss to Penn State on the road came in 2011.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
14.9
|
3.6
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.0
|
2.8
|
1.7
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.1
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.5
|
2.7
|
0.9
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.1
|
10.5
|
4.7
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Josh Reaves (SR)
|
6-5/214
|
9.7
|
4.9
|
3.4
|
G
|
Rasir Bolton (FR)
|
6-2/180
|
13.6
|
2.3
|
1.4
|
F
|
Trent Buttrick (SO)
|
6-8/234
|
2.8
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
F
|
John Harrar (SO)
|
6-9/243
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
0.7
|
F
|
Lamar Stevens (JR)
|
6-8/230
|
18.7
|
8.4
|
1.9
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
Indiana
|
3-0
|
12-2
|
Michigan
|
3-0
|
14-0
|
Michigan State
|
4-0
|
13-2
|
Maryland
|
3-1
|
12-3
|
Ohio State
|
2-1
|
12-2
|
Wisconsin
|
2-1
|
10-4
|
Purdue
|
2-1
|
9-5
|
Minnesota
|
2-1
|
12-2
|
Nebraska
|
1-2
|
11-3
|
Iowa
|
0-3
|
11-3
|
Rutgers
|
0-3
|
7-6
|
Northwestern
|
0-3
|
9-5
|
Penn State
|
0-3
|
7-7
|
Illinois
|
0-3
|
4-10
