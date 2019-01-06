* (10) - The Badgers have won 10 consecutive games against Penn State. In fact, they have only lost two games out of their last 25 meetings - a streak dating back to 2004.

* (18th) - The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, with UW allowing 62.9 points per game.

* (37.8%) - Powered by D'Mitrk Trice's hot start, the Badgers rank 2nd in the Big Ten on their three-point shooting.

* (40.1) - The Badgers are averaging 40.1 points in the second half of their games this season, compared to 34.4 points in the first half of their games.

* (16-7) - The Badgers are 16-7 all time at Penn State, winning six straight on the road in the Bryce Jordan Center. Wisconsin's last loss to Penn State on the road came in 2011.