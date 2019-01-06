Ticker
Preview: Badgers look to bounce back in State College

No. 22 Wisconsin (10-4, 2-1) vs. Penn State (7-7, 0-3)

Game: Jan. 6, 2019 at the Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Penn.)

Time: 6:30 PM CT (Sunday)

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Pre-Game Notes

* (10) - The Badgers have won 10 consecutive games against Penn State. In fact, they have only lost two games out of their last 25 meetings - a streak dating back to 2004.

* (18th) - The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, with UW allowing 62.9 points per game.

* (37.8%) - Powered by D'Mitrk Trice's hot start, the Badgers rank 2nd in the Big Ten on their three-point shooting.

* (40.1) - The Badgers are averaging 40.1 points in the second half of their games this season, compared to 34.4 points in the first half of their games.

* (16-7) - The Badgers are 16-7 all time at Penn State, winning six straight on the road in the Bryce Jordan Center. Wisconsin's last loss to Penn State on the road came in 2011.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

14.9

3.6

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.0

2.8

1.7

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.1

4.3

4.3

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.5

2.7

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.1

10.5

4.7
Possible Starting Five (Penn State)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast. 

G

Josh Reaves (SR)

6-5/214

9.7

4.9

3.4

G

Rasir Bolton (FR)

6-2/180

13.6

2.3

1.4

F

Trent Buttrick (SO)

6-8/234

2.8

1.5

0.3

F

John Harrar (SO)

6-9/243

3.7

4.4

0.7

F

Lamar Stevens (JR)

6-8/230

18.7

8.4

1.9
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

Indiana

3-0

12-2

Michigan

3-0

14-0

Michigan State

4-0

13-2

Maryland

3-1

12-3

Ohio State

2-1

12-2

Wisconsin

2-1

10-4

Purdue

2-1

9-5

Minnesota

2-1

12-2

Nebraska

1-2

11-3

Iowa

0-3

11-3

Rutgers

0-3

7-6

Northwestern

0-3

9-5

Penn State

0-3

7-7

Illinois

0-3

4-10

