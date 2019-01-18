-- (7) The Badgers will be going for their seventh top-10 win in their four seasons playing under Greg Gard as the UW head coach when they take on No. 2 Michigan on Saturday morning. Four of those UW wins came against teams ranked in the top-5.

-- (8-5) The Kohl Center has been a particularly friendly home atmosphere for the Badgers when they take on a top-ranked team - Wisconsin is 8-5 against AP Top 10 teams at the Kohl Center since the 2009-10 season, when they won three games against top-ranked teams: No. 6 Duke, No. 4 Purdue, and No. 5 Michigan State all fell at the Kohl Center that year.

-- (11) Since taking over as Wisconsin's head coach early in the 2015-16 season the Badgers have won 11 games against ranked teams. That's the fourth-highest total among Big Ten teams in that time frame. Only Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa have more.

-- (19-6) The Badgers have dominated the recent series against Michigan, posting a 19-6 advantage since the 2005-06 season. But Michigan is currently riding a three-game winning streak over UW - Wisconsin's last win over the Wolverines came at the Kohl Center in January of 2017.

-- (59.1) Since Michigan head coach John Beilein took over the program in 2007-08, the Wolverines have averaged just 59.1 points per game against Wisconsin compared to 70.5 points per game in their other games. Beilein is 5-16 against Wisconsin, but 260-127 against everyone else.