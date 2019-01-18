Preview: Badgers facing biggest test yet in No. 2 Michigan
Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) vs. No. 2 Michigan (17-0, 6-0)
Game: Jan. 19, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)
Time: 11:00 AM CT (Saturday)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-Game Notes
-- (7) The Badgers will be going for their seventh top-10 win in their four seasons playing under Greg Gard as the UW head coach when they take on No. 2 Michigan on Saturday morning. Four of those UW wins came against teams ranked in the top-5.
-- (8-5) The Kohl Center has been a particularly friendly home atmosphere for the Badgers when they take on a top-ranked team - Wisconsin is 8-5 against AP Top 10 teams at the Kohl Center since the 2009-10 season, when they won three games against top-ranked teams: No. 6 Duke, No. 4 Purdue, and No. 5 Michigan State all fell at the Kohl Center that year.
-- (11) Since taking over as Wisconsin's head coach early in the 2015-16 season the Badgers have won 11 games against ranked teams. That's the fourth-highest total among Big Ten teams in that time frame. Only Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa have more.
-- (19-6) The Badgers have dominated the recent series against Michigan, posting a 19-6 advantage since the 2005-06 season. But Michigan is currently riding a three-game winning streak over UW - Wisconsin's last win over the Wolverines came at the Kohl Center in January of 2017.
-- (59.1) Since Michigan head coach John Beilein took over the program in 2007-08, the Wolverines have averaged just 59.1 points per game against Wisconsin compared to 70.5 points per game in their other games. Beilein is 5-16 against Wisconsin, but 260-127 against everyone else.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
14.4
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.5
|
3.3
|
1.9
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
1.1
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.2
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.4
|
10.4
|
4.6
Never forget when @BenBrust hit an insane buzzer-beater to take No. 3 Michigan to overtime and @BadgerMBB came out on top with a win. #TBT— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 17, 2019
An undefeated Michigan team comes to town this weekend. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rD4u46EvUZ
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Zavier Simpson (JR)
|
6-0/190
|
8.6
|
4.6
|
5.9
|
G
|
Jordan Poole (SO)
|
6-5/195
|
13.4
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
G
|
Charles Matthews (SR)
|
6-6/205
|
14.1
|
5.1
|
1.2
|
F
|
Ignas Brazdeikis (FR)
|
6-7/215
|
15.6
|
5.4
|
1.1
|
F
|
Jon Teske (JR)
|
7-1/260
|
8.4
|
6.6
|
1.1
He brought a big smile to our interview with @BTNRickPizzo today, and he brings one of the best all-around games to @B1GMBball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 16, 2019
It's @umichbball's Jordan Poole. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Zuva71hcVV
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
Michigan State
|
7-0
|
16-2
|
Michigan
|
6-0
|
17-0
|
Maryland
|
6-1
|
15-3
|
Purdue
|
4-2
|
11-6
|
Iowa
|
4-3
|
15-3
|
Minnesota
|
3-3
|
13-4
|
Wisconsin
|
3-3
|
11-6
|
Indiana
|
3-3
|
12-5
|
Nebraska
|
3-4
|
13-5
|
Ohio State
|
2-3
|
12-4
|
Nothwestern
|
1-5
|
10-7
|
Rutgers
|
1-5
|
8-8
|
Illinois
|
1-5
|
5-12
|
Penn State
|
0-7
|
7-11
___________________________________________________
