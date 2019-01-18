Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 15:25:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Badgers facing biggest test yet in No. 2 Michigan

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) vs. No. 2 Michigan (17-0, 6-0)

Game: Jan. 19, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

Time: 11:00 AM CT (Saturday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

Wtxwob55g1fljhvzgmp8

Pre-Game Notes

-- (7) The Badgers will be going for their seventh top-10 win in their four seasons playing under Greg Gard as the UW head coach when they take on No. 2 Michigan on Saturday morning. Four of those UW wins came against teams ranked in the top-5.

-- (8-5) The Kohl Center has been a particularly friendly home atmosphere for the Badgers when they take on a top-ranked team - Wisconsin is 8-5 against AP Top 10 teams at the Kohl Center since the 2009-10 season, when they won three games against top-ranked teams: No. 6 Duke, No. 4 Purdue, and No. 5 Michigan State all fell at the Kohl Center that year.

-- (11) Since taking over as Wisconsin's head coach early in the 2015-16 season the Badgers have won 11 games against ranked teams. That's the fourth-highest total among Big Ten teams in that time frame. Only Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa have more.

-- (19-6) The Badgers have dominated the recent series against Michigan, posting a 19-6 advantage since the 2005-06 season. But Michigan is currently riding a three-game winning streak over UW - Wisconsin's last win over the Wolverines came at the Kohl Center in January of 2017.

-- (59.1) Since Michigan head coach John Beilein took over the program in 2007-08, the Wolverines have averaged just 59.1 points per game against Wisconsin compared to 70.5 points per game in their other games. Beilein is 5-16 against Wisconsin, but 260-127 against everyone else.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

14.4

3.3

2.8

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.5

3.3

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.6

4.3

1.1

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.2

2.9

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.4

10.4

4.6
Projected Starting Five (Michigan)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Zavier Simpson (JR)

6-0/190

8.6

4.6

5.9

G

Jordan Poole (SO)

6-5/195

13.4

3.5

2.2

G

Charles Matthews (SR)

6-6/205

14.1

5.1

1.2

F

Ignas Brazdeikis (FR)

6-7/215

15.6

5.4

1.1

F

Jon Teske (JR)

7-1/260

8.4

6.6

1.1
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

Michigan State

7-0

16-2

Michigan

6-0

17-0

Maryland

6-1

15-3

Purdue

4-2

11-6

Iowa

4-3

15-3

Minnesota

3-3

13-4

Wisconsin

3-3

11-6

Indiana

3-3

12-5

Nebraska

3-4

13-5

Ohio State

2-3

12-4

Nothwestern

1-5

10-7

Rutgers

1-5

8-8

Illinois

1-5

5-12

Penn State

0-7

7-11

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}