Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Wisconsin Badgers will move forward in the Big Ten Tournament and face the Purdue Boilermakers once again. It’ll be their third meeting this season, and the second in the last seven days.

So far in the tournament, the Badgers have collected a few respectable wins and will now face the top team in the conference, and the reigning Big Ten Tournament champions.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a 67-62 win over Michigan State on Friday.

The Big Ten Player of the Year, and soon to be National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, was the only Boilermaker to have any sort of impact. He finished with 29 points, while the second leading scorer, Lance Jones, had just 10.

Edey’s success wasn’t a surprise, based on how good he is, as well as Michigan State’s shaky defense against big men. But the rest of the team’s inability to perform was worrying.

Jones and Braden Smith, two of Edey’s best supporting cast members, each shot 2-for-7 from the field, while Smith also finished with five turnovers. The team even shot 66.7% from the free-throw line.

The Boilermakers are obviously on an incredible run, having lost just once in the last two months. But they haven’t looked scary or unbeatable in quite some time. Their last double-digit victory came on February 22 against Rutgers.

The issue, whatever it is, has nothing to do with Edey. He’s somehow playing even better than usual recently, averaging 29.8 points on 61.3% shooting over his last five games.

The Badgers threw the kitchen sink at Edey in their most recent matchup. They swarmed him, fouled him, did just about everything short of assault, and he still found a way to have a great game.

The very same thing could happen once again. But no team can really win in the postseason with one player. Edey will need Jones and Smith if they want to right the wrongs of last year.