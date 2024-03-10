Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Wisconsin Badgers will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the final game of the regular season.

These two teams were once peers in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers were narrowly ahead of the Badgers at the top of the conference when they first played back in early February. The Badgers were 16-5 and ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, but now sit at 19-11, trying to gain some sort of balance heading into the postseason.

Purdue has sat comfortably at the top of the Big Ten since Wisconsin’s nosedive. They’re 12-1 over the last two months and have as good of a chance to win a national championship as any team in the country.

Zach Edey is playing his basketball of the season, likely desperate to escape another disappointing finish in the NCAA Tournament.

Edey scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in his first meeting against the Badgers, which was also the last time he finished with less than 20 points in a game. In the seven games since, he’s averaging 27.4 points, shooting 62.3% from the field

Greg Gard will likely employ his typical Edey strategy — suffocate him with multiple defenders and force Purdue’s supporting cast to win. That’s what Gard tried in their first meeting, which led to superb performances from players like Lance Jones and Braden Smith.

Against Wisconsin, Jones finished with 20 points on 57.1% shooting, which he’s yet to match in any performance since. Smith struggled with turnovers (five) and fouls (four), but still scored 19, including 11 in the first half.

The Badgers will be the first team that Purdue has played in five days. Right before the break, the Boilermakers beat No. 12 Illinois to gain full control of the Big Ten regular season championship.

A mixture of extended time off, plus complacency from no longer playing for anything, could bode well in Wisconsin’s favor.

Purdue’s past six games have included one loss and four single-digit victories. They may be alone atop the Big Ten, but they’re not invincible.

If the Badgers enter with energy and intensity, they could make a statement right as the regular season clock strikes midnight.