-- The Badgers are just one win away from winning 20 games for the 15th time in their last 17 seasons. If they can reach the 20-win mark that would put the Badgers tied with Michigan State for the most 20-win seasons in the Big Ten.

-- Indiana leads the overall series between the two teams 95-74, but the Badgers are on a five-game winning streak against Indiana and have won six of their last eight trips to Bloomington. UW head coach Greg Gard is 5-1 against the Hoosiers since taking over the program during the 2015-16 season.

-- From 2008 to 2013 the Badgers won five consecutive trips to Assembly Hall - the longest winning streak any team has pulled off against the Hoosiers in their home gym.

-- Ethan Happ has scored in double figures in each of his six games against Indiana, and averaged 19.3 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game in those matchups.

-- The Badgers have seven true road wins this season - they are one of just seven teams with at least that many wins on the road. Only Michigan State (8) has more true road wins among Big Ten teams this year.