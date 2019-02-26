Ticker
Preview: Badgers can keep winning streak alive with a win at Indiana

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Wisconsin (19-8, 10-4) vs. Indiana (13-14, 4-12)

Game: Feb. 26, 2019 at Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.)

Time: 8:00 PM CT (Tuesday)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PRE-GAME NOTES

-- The Badgers are just one win away from winning 20 games for the 15th time in their last 17 seasons. If they can reach the 20-win mark that would put the Badgers tied with Michigan State for the most 20-win seasons in the Big Ten.

-- Indiana leads the overall series between the two teams 95-74, but the Badgers are on a five-game winning streak against Indiana and have won six of their last eight trips to Bloomington. UW head coach Greg Gard is 5-1 against the Hoosiers since taking over the program during the 2015-16 season.

-- From 2008 to 2013 the Badgers won five consecutive trips to Assembly Hall - the longest winning streak any team has pulled off against the Hoosiers in their home gym.

-- Ethan Happ has scored in double figures in each of his six games against Indiana, and averaged 19.3 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game in those matchups.

-- The Badgers have seven true road wins this season - they are one of just seven teams with at least that many wins on the road. Only Michigan State (8) has more true road wins among Big Ten teams this year.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

12.6

2.7

2.6

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.5

3.3

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.3

4.0

0.8

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.4

3.6

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.7

10.2

4.7
Projected Starting Five (Indiana)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Romeo Langford (FR)

6-6/215

17.0

5.3

2.3

G

Aljami Durham (SO)

6-4/181

7.8

2.0

1.6

G

Rob Phinisee (FR)

6-1/182

6.6

3.0

2.6

F

Juwan Morgan (SR)

6-8/232

15.1

8.0

2.0

F

Justin Smith (SO)

6-7/227

7.9

4.4

0.7
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 6 Michigan State

14-3

23-5

No. 14 Purdue

13-3

20-7

No. 9 Michigan

13-4

24-4

No. 17 Maryland

12-5

21-7

No. 19 Wisconsin

11-5

19-8

No. 22 Iowa

10-6

21-6

Ohio State

7-9

17-10

Minnesota

7-10

17-11

Illinois

6-10

10-17

Rutgers

6-11

13-14

Nebraska

5-12

15-13

Indiana

4-12

13-14

Penn State

4-12

11-16

Northwestern

3-13

12-15

