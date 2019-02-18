Ticker
Preview: Badgers back in action against Illinois

Wisconsin (17-8, 9-4) vs. Illinois (10-15, 6-8)

Game: Feb. 18, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

Time: 7:00 PM CT (Monday)

Watch: FS1

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

PRE-GAME NOTES

-- (4) Illinois is still under .500 on the season overall, but the Fighting Illini are on a bit of a hot streak at the moment and have won four consecutive Big Ten games - including a win over No. 9 Michigan State. The Illini also beat No. 13 Maryland following their loss to Wisconsin at home in January, and have won five of their last six games since their first loss to the Badgers.

-- (1) Illinois is also coming off of their first road win of the season: a 63-56 win over Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday. They will be looking for their fist win at the Kohl Center since Feb. 9, 2010 when they take on the Badgers on Monday night.

-- (14) The Badgers own the longest winning streak against the Illini in their program history, with UW running the streak up to 14 consecutive wins with their 72-60 loss to the Badgers in Champaign earlier this year.

-- (78) Illinois' offense has roared to life during their current winning streak. Starters Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili have all scored at least double digits over their last three games, and the Illini are averaging 78 points per game during their last four games.

-- (35) Bezhanishvili scored 35 points for the Illini against Rutgers earlier this month, making 14 of 18 field goals and hitting 7 of 8 free throws to set a new career-high as the Illini scored 99 points against the Scarlet Knights.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

12.7

2.8

2.6

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.0

3.1

1.8

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.7

3.8

0.8

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.5

3.4

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.4

10.5

4.8
Projected Starting Five (Illinois)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Trent Fazier (SO)

6-1/170

14.7

2.5

3.2

G

Ayo Dosunmu (FR)

6-5/185

14.2

4.2

3.2

G

Aaron Jordan (SR)

6-5/210

8.2

4.7

1.5

G

Da'Monte Williams (SO)

6-3/200

3.8

3.3

1.1

F

Giorgi Bezhanishvili (FR)

6-9/235

12.2

5.0

0.9
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 6 Michigan

12-3

23-3

No. 11 Michigan State

11-3

20-5

No. 12 Purdue

11-3

18-7

No. 24 Maryland

10-5

19-7

No. 21 Iowa

9-5

20-5

No. 20 Wisconsin

9-5

17-8

Minnesota

7-8

17-9

Ohio State

6-7

16-8

Illinois

6-8

16-8

Nebraska

5-10

15-11

Rutgers

5-10

12-13

Indiana

4-10

13-12

Northwestern

3-11

12-13

Penn State

2-12

9-16

___________________________________________________

