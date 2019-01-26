Preview: Badgers back at home for battle with Northwestern
Wisconsin (13-6, 5-3) vs. Northwestern (12-7, 3-5)
Game: Jan. 26, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)
Time: 1:15 PM CT (Saturday)
Pre-Game Notes
-- (2) Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers has set career highs for points scored in two of his last three games for the Badgers, scoring 22 points against Illinois in Wisconsin's win over the Illini on Wednesday and 18 points in their loss on the road to Maryland.
-- (14-3) Since the Badgers opened the Kohl Center they are 14-3 against Northwestern at home, but the Wildcats have won their last two games in Madison. Wisconsin's last home win over Northwestern came on Feb. 7, 2015.
-- (15.5) Senior forward Khalil Iverson averaged 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his two games against Northwestern last year. We'll see if this matchup proves fruitful for Iverson once again after he scored 12 points on Wednesday against Illinois.
-- (21.6) When the Badgers have beaten the Wildcats, they've tended to do it by a wide margin. Eight of their last nine victories over Northwestern have been by at least 15 points. They've won those nine games by an average of 21.6 points.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
14.0
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
10.3
|
2.9
|
1.9
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
0.9
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.9
|
3.3
|
1.1
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.2
|
10.3
|
4.8
“Brad Davison with the shot clock winding down!” 🗣🎙 @MattLepay— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 24, 2019
Late in the game, clock winding down, you know @braddavi34 is looking to deliver a big bucket
Over the last nine games, Brad is averaging 13 ppg and 57.1% 3FG pic.twitter.com/ciliyQhOBS
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Ryan Taylor (SR)
|
6-6/195
|
12.3
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
G
|
Anthony Gaines (SO)
|
6-4/205
|
5.8
|
4.4
|
2.2
|
F
|
AJ Turner (JR)
|
6-7/188
|
8.6
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
F
|
Vic Law (SR)
|
6-7/200
|
16.3
|
6.6
|
2.9
|
F
|
Derek Pardon (SR)
|
6-8/235
|
14.2
|
7.6
|
1.8
On to the next one. 👊#B1GCats | #PoundTheRock | @dererk5 pic.twitter.com/sWg1yvAae3— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 24, 2019
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
No.6 Michigan State
|
9-0
|
18-2
|
No. 5 Michigan
|
7-1
|
18-1
|
No. 13 Maryland
|
7-2
|
16-4
|
Purdue
|
6-2
|
13-6
|
Wisconsin
|
5-3
|
13-6
|
No. 19 Iowa
|
5-4
|
16-4
|
Minnesota
|
4-4
|
14-5
|
Nebraska
|
3-5
|
13-6
|
Indiana
|
3-5
|
12-7
|
Northwestern
|
3-5
|
12-7
|
Ohio State
|
2-5
|
12-6
|
Rutgers
|
2-6
|
9-9
|
Illinois
|
1-7
|
5-14
|
Penn State
|
0-8
|
7-12
