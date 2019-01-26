Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Badgers back at home for battle with Northwestern

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Wisconsin (13-6, 5-3) vs. Northwestern (12-7, 3-5)

Game: Jan. 26, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

Time: 1:15 PM CT (Saturday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

O7ciu4bdikry7fjzugr6
AP Photos

Pre-Game Notes

-- (2) Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers has set career highs for points scored in two of his last three games for the Badgers, scoring 22 points against Illinois in Wisconsin's win over the Illini on Wednesday and 18 points in their loss on the road to Maryland.

-- (14-3) Since the Badgers opened the Kohl Center they are 14-3 against Northwestern at home, but the Wildcats have won their last two games in Madison. Wisconsin's last home win over Northwestern came on Feb. 7, 2015.

-- (15.5) Senior forward Khalil Iverson averaged 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his two games against Northwestern last year. We'll see if this matchup proves fruitful for Iverson once again after he scored 12 points on Wednesday against Illinois.

-- (21.6) When the Badgers have beaten the Wildcats, they've tended to do it by a wide margin. Eight of their last nine victories over Northwestern have been by at least 15 points. They've won those nine games by an average of 21.6 points.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

14.0

3.2

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.3

2.9

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

4.7

4.2

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.9

3.3

1.1

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.2

10.3

4.8
Projected Starting Five (Northwestern)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Ryan Taylor (SR)

6-6/195

12.3

1.8

1.3

G

Anthony Gaines (SO)

6-4/205

5.8

4.4

2.2

F

AJ Turner (JR)

6-7/188

8.6

2.9

3.6

F

Vic Law (SR)

6-7/200

16.3

6.6

2.9

F

Derek Pardon (SR)

6-8/235

14.2

7.6

1.8
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No.6 Michigan State

9-0

18-2

No. 5 Michigan

7-1

18-1

No. 13 Maryland

7-2

16-4

Purdue

6-2

13-6

Wisconsin

5-3

13-6

No. 19 Iowa

5-4

16-4

Minnesota

4-4

14-5

Nebraska

3-5

13-6

Indiana

3-5

12-7

Northwestern

3-5

12-7

Ohio State

2-5

12-6

Rutgers

2-6

9-9

Illinois

1-7

5-14

Penn State

0-8

7-12

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}