*(8) Number of times Jaquan Dotson, a junior college transfer, has scored in double figures this season. The junior had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Savannah State's 139-72 loss to South Dakota State earlier this week.

*(No. 11) The Badgers are No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams.

*(14) Wisconsin has started the season 8-2 or better in 14 of the last 17 seasons.

*(41.2) Average margin of defeat for the Tigers in their last four games.

*(All by himself) Ethan Happ, who is averaging 19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, is the nation's only player averaging at least 17.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.