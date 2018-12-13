Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 05:44:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Wisconsin welcomes Savannah State to the Kohl Center

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

No. 16 Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0) vs. Savannah State (3-8 0-0)

Game: Dec. 13, 2018 at the Kohl Center

Time: 7:00 PM (Thursday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

Y0yrj6m1nmni3yjxm3j1
Brad Davison
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Pre-game notes

*(8) Number of times Jaquan Dotson, a junior college transfer, has scored in double figures this season. The junior had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Savannah State's 139-72 loss to South Dakota State earlier this week.

*(No. 11) The Badgers are No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams.

*(14) Wisconsin has started the season 8-2 or better in 14 of the last 17 seasons.

*(41.2) Average margin of defeat for the Tigers in their last four games.

*(All by himself) Ethan Happ, who is averaging 19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, is the nation's only player averaging at least 17.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.

Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

16.3

4.1

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

7.9

2.7

1.6

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.1

5.4

1.2

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.2

4.0

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.3

10.8

4.9
Projected Starting Five (Savannah State)
Position Savannah State HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Zach Sellers (JR)

6-1/175

10.8

4.1

SG

Chris Dubose (SO)

6-4/185

2.8

0.5

SF

Jaquan Dotson (JR)

6-4/195

12.4

5.9

PF

Adam Saeed (JR)

6-6/190

5.0

2.9

C

Tyrell Harper (JR)

6-7/180

8.1

4.8
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

No. 5 Michigan

2-0

10-0

No. 15 Ohio State

2-0

8-1

No. 25 Indiana

2-0

8-2

No. 9 Michigan State

2-0

8-2

No. 16 Wisconsin

2-0

8-2

Minnesota

1-1

9-2

Purdue

1-1

6-4

Maryland

1-1

9-2

Nebraska

1-1

8-2

No. 22 Iowa

0-2

7-2

Northwestern

0-2

7-3

Penn State

0-2

5-4

Rutgers

0-2

5-4

Illinois

0-2

3-7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}