Preview: Wisconsin welcomes Savannah State to the Kohl Center
No. 16 Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0) vs. Savannah State (3-8 0-0)
Game: Dec. 13, 2018 at the Kohl Center
Time: 7:00 PM (Thursday)
Watch: BTN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Pre-game notes
*(8) Number of times Jaquan Dotson, a junior college transfer, has scored in double figures this season. The junior had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Savannah State's 139-72 loss to South Dakota State earlier this week.
*(No. 11) The Badgers are No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings and already have six wins over major conference teams.
*(14) Wisconsin has started the season 8-2 or better in 14 of the last 17 seasons.
*(41.2) Average margin of defeat for the Tigers in their last four games.
*(All by himself) Ethan Happ, who is averaging 19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, is the nation's only player averaging at least 17.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
16.3
|
4.1
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
7.9
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.1
|
5.4
|
1.2
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.2
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
19.3
|
10.8
|
4.9
Ethan Happ is the ONLY player in the country averaging at least:

17.0 points
10.0 rebounds
4.5 assists
Ethan Happ is the ONLY player in the country averaging at least:
17.0 points
10.0 rebounds
4.5 assists#OnWisconsin // #Badgers pic.twitter.com/WZQqftHFid
|Position
|Savannah State
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Zach Sellers (JR)
|
6-1/175
|
10.8
|
4.1
|
SG
|
Chris Dubose (SO)
|
6-4/185
|
2.8
|
0.5
|
SF
|
Jaquan Dotson (JR)
|
6-4/195
|
12.4
|
5.9
|
PF
|
Adam Saeed (JR)
|
6-6/190
|
5.0
|
2.9
|
C
|
Tyrell Harper (JR)
|
6-7/180
|
8.1
|
4.8
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
No. 5 Michigan
|
2-0
|
10-0
|
No. 15 Ohio State
|
2-0
|
8-1
|
No. 25 Indiana
|
2-0
|
8-2
|
No. 9 Michigan State
|
2-0
|
8-2
|
No. 16 Wisconsin
|
2-0
|
8-2
|
Minnesota
|
1-1
|
9-2
|
Purdue
|
1-1
|
6-4
|
Maryland
|
1-1
|
9-2
|
Nebraska
|
1-1
|
8-2
|
No. 22 Iowa
|
0-2
|
7-2
|
Northwestern
|
0-2
|
7-3
|
Penn State
|
0-2
|
5-4
|
Rutgers
|
0-2
|
5-4
|
Illinois
|
0-2
|
3-7