Preview: UW and NC State square off in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

No. 22 Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0) vs. NC State (6-0, 0-0) Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Game: Nov. 27, 2018 at the Kohl Center

Time: 8:00 PM (Tuesday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Kevin Keatts
Pre-game notes

(6) Senior Ethan Happ leads the nation with six double-double is as many contests.

(6-0) NC State is off to its best start since the 2014-15 team started 6-0. It’s only the second time in the last 10 seasons the Wolfpack have gotten off to a 6-0 start.

(7) According to ESPN's BPI, the Badgers are ranked 7th in the NCAA and have faced the 19th most difficult schedule.

(9-10) Wisconsin is 9-10 all-time in the Challenge, good for the second most wins in the Big Ten.

(19.8) Minutes per game averaged by NC State grad transfer Wyatt Walker, who also took a visit to Wisconsin before committing to the Wolfpack.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

16.8

3.5

2.3

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.0

2.8

1.7

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.8

6.7

1.2

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.5

2.3

1.2

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.8

12.5

5.7
Projected Starting Five (North Carolina State)
Position NC State HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Braxton Beverly (SO)

6-0/187

7.6

2.8 (assists)

SG

Markell Johnson (JR)

6-3/205

10.3

3.7 (assists)

SF

C.J. Bryce (JR)

6-5/217

12.8

6.0

PF

Torin Dorn (SR)

6-5/210

18.2

7.2

C

Wyatt Walker (GR-TR)

6-9/240

6.5

3.5

Big Ten/ACC Challenge 

Monday

Nebraska 68, Clemson 66

Boston College 68, Minnesota 56

Tuesday

Illinois at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Penn State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NC State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU

Syracuse at Ohio State, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Florida State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Northwestern, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina at Michigan, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

