(6) Senior Ethan Happ leads the nation with six double-double is as many contests.

(6-0) NC State is off to its best start since the 2014-15 team started 6-0. It’s only the second time in the last 10 seasons the Wolfpack have gotten off to a 6-0 start.

(7) According to ESPN's BPI, the Badgers are ranked 7th in the NCAA and have faced the 19th most difficult schedule.

(9-10) Wisconsin is 9-10 all-time in the Challenge, good for the second most wins in the Big Ten.

(19.8) Minutes per game averaged by NC State grad transfer Wyatt Walker, who also took a visit to Wisconsin before committing to the Wolfpack.