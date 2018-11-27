Preview: UW and NC State square off in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
No. 22 Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0) vs. NC State (6-0, 0-0) Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Game: Nov. 27, 2018 at the Kohl Center
Time: 8:00 PM (Tuesday)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-game notes
(6) Senior Ethan Happ leads the nation with six double-double is as many contests.
(6-0) NC State is off to its best start since the 2014-15 team started 6-0. It’s only the second time in the last 10 seasons the Wolfpack have gotten off to a 6-0 start.
(7) According to ESPN's BPI, the Badgers are ranked 7th in the NCAA and have faced the 19th most difficult schedule.
(9-10) Wisconsin is 9-10 all-time in the Challenge, good for the second most wins in the Big Ten.
(19.8) Minutes per game averaged by NC State grad transfer Wyatt Walker, who also took a visit to Wisconsin before committing to the Wolfpack.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
16.8
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.0
|
2.8
|
1.7
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.8
|
6.7
|
1.2
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.5
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
17.8
|
12.5
|
5.7
|Position
|NC State
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Braxton Beverly (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
7.6
|
2.8 (assists)
|
SG
|
Markell Johnson (JR)
|
6-3/205
|
10.3
|
3.7 (assists)
|
SF
|
C.J. Bryce (JR)
|
6-5/217
|
12.8
|
6.0
|
PF
|
Torin Dorn (SR)
|
6-5/210
|
18.2
|
7.2
|
C
|
Wyatt Walker (GR-TR)
|
6-9/240
|
6.5
|
3.5
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Monday
Boston College 68, Minnesota 56
Tuesday
Illinois at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Penn State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NC State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pitt at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday
Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
Syracuse at Ohio State, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Florida State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Northwestern, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
North Carolina at Michigan, 8:30 p.m., ESPN