It was a unique season for high school football in the state of Wisconsin. With schools playing in both the fall and spring, BadgerBlitz.com was able to get out and see more UW signees and targets than in past years. And with the spring season coming to an end this weekend, our staff recaps the athletes we were able to see under the lights.

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner

Obviously the size and athleticism stand out here. Before I got to Whitefish Bay High School Friday evening, Joe Brunner’s rivals.com profile had him at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. He’s now listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. And getting a chance to stand next to him during warm-ups, those measurements appeared legit. The No. 1 in-state prospect in the 2022 class is big, powerful and plays with some nasty in him, a big reason why he’s started for the Blue Dukes since his freshman year. I’ve written and talked about this before, but Brunner reminds me a lot of... ***Full analysis and insight from Joe Brunner's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett

This wasn’t Myles Burkett’s most eye-popping game on the stat sheet. A week after throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns, the junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 attempts for 173 yards and one score through the air in a 28-6 win over Kenosha Indian Trail...

***Full analysis and insight from Myles Burkett's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Four-star offensive lineman JP Benzschawel

JP Benzschawel, Wisconsin's first commit in the 2021 class, was listed Friday night at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, which is up about 15 pounds from his junior season. This is his third year as Grafton's starting left tackle, and Benzschawel also played on the defensive line during a 29-14 win over New Berlin West... ***Full analysis and insight from JP Benzschawel's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Four-star safety Hunter Wohler

This was a very brief evening of work for Hunter Wohler and Muskego’s top units on both sides of the ball. Waukesha North, down 35-0 in the first quarter, is starting from scratch after losing its head coach to Arrowhead and multi-year starters Chimere Dike (Wisconsin) and Johnny Kelliher (UW-Milwaukee baseball) from the 2019 roster... ***Full analysis and insight from Hunter Wohler's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Three-star defensive end Ayo Adebogun

Going back to last fall, this was my second time seeing Ayo Adebogun, who was listed Friday evening at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. Despite the mentioned height and weight, Adebogun looks much longer and leaner in person. The Wisconsin commit plays primarily with his hand in the ground as a defensive end for Homestead High School, but the three-star prospect projects as an outside linebacker in the Badgers' 3-4 scheme... ***Full analysis and insight from Ayo Adebogun's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Three-star inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn

This was actually Week 2 for Lake Zurich, which fell to Libertyville, 15-6, Friday evening for its second loss of the season. I made the trip down in 2017 to see Jack Sanborn play, and that was a more talented team/program than what I saw Friday. The Bears’ offense struggled to get much of anything going, and the defense was out on the field for a good chunk of the game... ***Full analysis and insight from Byran Sanborn's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Four-star lineman Billy Schrauth

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Schrauth played left guard and multiple spots along the defensive line for the Ledgers. As a run blocker, Schrauth drove the pile and consistently got to the second level. From his guard position - likely where Schrauth projects should he play on that side of the ball at the next level - it was exciting to see the four-star prospect get out and pull in the run attack. He’s just a big, powerful and athletic kid who will eventually be a four-year varsity starter for Springs... ***Full analysis and insight from Billy Schrauth's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Four-star athlete Braelon Allen

During Signing Day in December, Saeed Khalifwasn’t able to officially comment on Braelon Allen, only because his letter of intent came in a few hours after his media availability on that day. But Wisconsin’s director of player personnel spoke of a prospect who reclassified from the 2022 to the 2021 class. “We just had a man-child who's kind of outgrown high school, and glad to have him,” Khlaif told reporters... ***Full analysis and insight from Braelon Allen's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Three-star running back Jackson Acker

It took a little while to get into a rhythm, but Jackson Acker, who rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns against Middleton, was a big reason why Verona came away with an upset road win Friday night. Despite limited success in the first quarter, the Wildcats continued to feed Acker, who seemed to get more difficult to tackle after each of his 25 carries. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Acker pounded away at Middleton’s defense and was more difficult to bring down as the temperatures dipped and the night wore on... ***Full analysis and insight from Jackson Acker's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***