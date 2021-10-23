Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin vs. No. 25 Purdue

Wisconsin has not lost to Purdue since 2003 and has not tasted defeat to its fellow Big Ten program inside Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997. Will that change this weekend? UW (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) rides a current two-game winning streak for its 2021 campaign into West Lafayette on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, BTN) when it takes on Purdue (4-2, 2-1). BadgerBlitz.com presents our "Pre-Snap Read," breaking down three keys to the game for a Wisconsin victory, and our staff's predictions!

FIRST READ: GET TO AIDAN O'CONNELL TO CONTAIN PURDUE'S PASSING GAME

Purdue's pass-happy scheme under Jeff Brohm generates 334 yards per game -- 10th in the FBS and second in the Big Ten. Everyone should know about All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell (38 receptions, 679 yards, four touchdowns), who is among the conference's best in three categories. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has completed 68.6% of his throws from 1,118 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions), and he comes off back-to-back 370-plus yard performances. He also has distributed the ball well to others in the Purdue offense where four total players, including Bell, have 20 or more receptions. To help alleviate the secondary led by defensive backs Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder, Wisconsin's front seven must put some pressure on O'Connell. Purdue has allowed 15 sacks this season through six games. Wisconsin comes in averaging two per contest, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) credits UW with 86 pressures entering the divisional contest. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (3.5 sacks) and inside linebackers Jack Sanborn (one sack, six tackles for loss) and Leo Chenal (1.5, four) could drastically alter the effectiveness of an offense that, despite putting up the yardage, has still only averaged 23.7 points per game.

SECOND READ: DERAIL PURDUE'S PASS RUSH (SEE: GEORGE KARLAFTIS) ENOUGH WHEN NEEDING TO PASS

Defensive end George Karlaftis will be the name to watch, and he simply overwhelmed Iowa last week. He may have only officially registered one sack -- three overall for the season -- but PFF credited him with 12 total pressures against the Hawkeyes. Wisconsin's offensive line has only allowed 11 sacks officially entering Saturday's game, just one in the last two weeks, but it cannot afford to try to block the junior lineman one-on-one. That will lead to disastrous consequences for an offense trying to keep quarterback Graham Mertz comfortable and upright in the pocket. Karlaftis is not the only one who Wisconsin will need to watch for. Defensive tackle Branson Deen leads Purdue in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (6.5) entering the game. PFF credits the Boilermakers with 94 total pressures so far, with Karlaftis and Deen combining for 48 of those (30 and 18, respectively). Wisconsin's rushing attack has re-emerged in the last two games, running for 391 an 198 against Illinois and Army, respectively. Purdue only allows about 116 yards on the ground per contest on 3.5 yards per carry heading into the weekend, but tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen have formed a solid one-two duo. The ground game will be needed this weekend without a doubt. That said, for Wisconsin to finish the season the way it wants to, it will need to start becoming more efficient and consistent through the air. Against Purdue, it stops by limiting Karlaftis' ability to impact the game, but easier said than done. The Boilermakers also rank fifth in the FBS, third in the conference, in passing efficiency defense (103.4).

THIRD READ: AGAIN, LIMIT TURNOVERS OFFENSIVELY, GENERATE TAKEAWAYS DEFENSIVELY

This stat seems scary and, well, it is until the offense protects the ball and the defense creates more takeaways. Wisconsin is dead last in the FBS in turnover margin, coughing up the ball 15 times total, but Purdue also has not produced many sudden change opportunities (just six turnovers in six games, and four came against Iowa last week). This game very well could shift momentum with one turnover. We saw Leo Chenal's strip sack turn into a game-deciding touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Army. UW can come out of West Lafayette with a big conference victory if Mertz protects the ball, and the defense turns up the heat to force errant decisions by Purdue's offense.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI

I thought 2018 could be the year Wisconsin lost to Purdue in West Lafayette. It almost did, before a fourth quarter comeback and triple-overtime thriller eventually tilted it to a 47-44 victory for the Badgers. This year's game likely will not be an offensive shoot out with both teams struggling to score more than 24 points a contest. Purdue holds two keys that have presented issues for Wisconsin at times this year -- a passing game that thrives with Bell and a pass rush led by Karlaftis. I think the Badgers can run on the Boilermakers, and I'm not convinced it will be able to resurrect the aerial attack against a defense boasting three co-coordinators. The recipe is here for Purdue to lift the Kyle Orton curse of 2004 with gusto, and yet, I'm going to pick Wisconsin. I think UW's defense somehow comes through with some pressure, forcing a critical mistake or two by Purdue from its own-dimensional scheme. The Boilermakers also are tied for 100th in the nation in red zone offense, converting 20 of 26 opportunities into points (UW is 109th). Again, if Mertz and Wisconsin cough up the ball, then the game drastically changes, but I think Paul Chryst's program does just enough on both sides of the ball to come away with a win. Wisconsin 17, Purdue 14

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Everyone is going with the Boilermakers today and with good reason. Their two stars in David Bell and George Karlaftis align nicely on both sides of the ball for Purdue. It’s odd having to think of a scenario where Wisconsin can come away with a win given their stretch of dominance but I do think the Badgers defense will keep it close and give their offense a chance to land UW a key win but their struggles will ultimately hold them back. Purdue will likely end their 14-game losing streak against the Badgers today and in doing so put out any spark they gave UW last weekend. Purdue 23, Wisconsin 17

SENIOR WRITER BEN WORGULL

One of Purdue’s biggest problems over the years wasn’t that the Boilermakers couldn’t throw the ball, it was that their defense was consistently inferior. That no longer appears to be the case. Helped largely by the fact Purdue forced four turnovers and limited then-No.2 Iowa to 271 total yards. That allowed Purdue to control the clock and manage the game. Entering this weekend, the Boilermakers rank fourth nationally in scoring defense (14.0 points per game), 13th in total defense (294.8 yards per game) and fifth in pass efficiency defense (103.4). Scoring points has been surprisingly challenging for Wisconsin in 2021, scoring more than three touchdowns just once in six games. UW’s running game has emerged over the last two weeks, but the passing game is in a coma. UW ranks 100th in the FBS in passes per game (25.8), 105th in yards per attempt (6.3), 108th in completion percentage (54.8), 111th in completions per game (14.2), and t-113th in passes intercepted (9). Bottom line, the Badgers aren’t built for a shootout, a pass-first game, or to play from behind. Badgers have lost eight straight games to ranked opponents. I have a feeling it’s going to be nine. Purdue 24, Wisconsin 17

EDITOR/RECRUITING ANALYST JON MCNAMARA