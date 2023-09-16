MADISON - The Badgers will look for a bounce-back victory with Georgia Southern in town for Week 3. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game for Wisconsin. When: Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 11:00 a.m. Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,118) All-Time Series: First Meeting TV: BTN (Mark Followill on play-by-play, Matt Millen as the analyst and Elise Menaker as the sideline reporter). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -20

FIRST READ: PROTECT THE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and wide out Chimere Dike. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

How do you let a clearly inferior opponent hang around and potentially upset you in your house? You give them the ball. Wisconsin must protect the football, especially early, so as to not give Georgia Southern any free momentum. You could make a case that turnovers are the biggest thing holding this program back right now. With the Badgers sitting at -5 for a turnover differential, something needs to change. Wisconsin has yet to play a game without turning the ball over multiple times, and hasn't jarred a football loose or lurked a pass on defense yet. "Sometimes they come in bunches, and that's kinda a unique thing. We're o-for in two games. And that's tough, that's tough to overcome in a lot of those situations. You have to manufacture everything, you have to get every stop," Luke Fickell said this week. "You can't just hope the ball bounces your way." With every passing week, this narrative becomes more pressing. If the Badgers do manage to log a takeaway on defense, expect the cheers to be especially radiant in Camp Randall.

SECOND READ: GET THE EAGLES OFF THE FIELD

Another way you let a lesser opponent beat you at home is by letting their offense manufacture long, sustained drives. In Georgia Southern's upset against Nebraska last season, the Eagles converted 9-of-13 third downs as well as 2-of-2 fourth downs. By staying on the field, Georgia Southern was able to wear down the Huskers' defense and dampen the effect of the home crowd in Lincoln. Wisconsin's defense needs to get the ball back into Tanner Mordecai's hands and quickly snuff out any offensive momentum the Eagles drum up. Opponents are converting just about 28 percent of their third downs agains Wisconsin's defense through two games. For a unit that has had its share of issues, the Badgers have a strong third down defense early in the season. They'll need to continue that trend Saturday.

THIRD READ: CONTAIN RECEIVERS HOOD AND BURGESS

The Eagles have an offense that can light up the scoreboard, thanks in no small part to their electric receiver duo of Khaleb Hood and Derwin Burgess. Hood and Burgess were the Eagles' top pass-catchers a season ago, and they've both returned for year two of the Clay Helton era. A year ago, Hood posted 87 catches for 925 yards and three scores, while Burgess notched 58 catches for 717 yards and seven scores. Both wide outs are off to a hot start this season as well, as through two games they've combined for 17 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia Southern has two legit No. 1 receivers. In the Eagles' upset over Nebraska last season, many of the plays that won them the game were those two beating their defensive backs and making tough, contested catches in clutch situations. Wisconsin's defensive backs will have their hands full Saturday morning.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

Georgia Southern seems to be a trendy upset pick this week. I don't see it. Wisconsin is highly aware it has issues to clean up, and should be dialed in Saturday despite being favored by double digits. After an iffy performance in the opener and a revealing loss against Washington State, I expect Wisconsin to come out with a high level of focus and play its most complete game of the season yet. Wisconsin 45, Georgia Southern 17

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

This is a get-right game for the Badgers. I think last week’s chaotic loss may have put some hair on their chest. That was a tough matchup in an unfamiliar environment against an underrated Washington State team. I’m expecting a bounce-back performance. Helton has made some progress improving the Eagles, but not enough to challenge a team as talented as Wisconsin. Georgia Southern would need a string of miracles to even keep this thing close, much less win. Wisconsin 38, Georgia Southern 13

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA