Las Vegas Bowl Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

In four tries, Wisconsin only boasts one victory against Arizona State all-time in its program's history. Will fortunes change this week -- not on "The Strip," but inside Allegiant Stadium? UW (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) will attempt to end the season on a high note when facing Arizona State (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) inside Allegiant Stadium during the 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). BadgerBlitz.com's "Pre-Snap Read" returns to provide three keys to a Wisconsin win, plus our staff's predictions.

FIRST READ: CONTAIN JAYDEN DANIELS

BadgerBlitz.com has spoken ad nauseam this week regarding the dual-threat signal caller in multiple columns/articles. This season, the Sun Devils signal caller has completed over 66% of his passes for 2,222 yards with 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions. With his legs, the California quarterback has accumulated 670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six rushing touchdowns. Arizona State will be without standout tailback Rachaad White, its 1,000-yard rusher who opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl. Herm Edwards' program will be down to redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata with DeaMonte Trayanum announcing his intention to transfer to Ohio State. How much that affects the ground game will be something to watch, but UW already comes in boasting the nation's top-ranked rushing defense. It may allow Jim Leonhard's unit to home in on Daniels more, but they will need to ensure he does not extend plays with his feet or scramble during impromptu situations.

SECOND READ: CONTAIN ARIZONA STATE ON THIRD DOWN

The Sun Devils' offense converts on 44.1% of its third downs (60-of-136), which currently ranks 31st in the FBS as of Wednesday. Wisconsin still places third in the FBS for third-down conversion defense at 26.6%. However, the Badgers' defense was quite uncharacteristic in this category during the final two weeks of the season. Nebraska and Minnesota combined to convert 9-of-20 (45%) third-down opportunities in late November, a substantial increase from what was seen in the first 10 contests (32-of-134, or 23.9%). Wisconsin will need to thwart the mobility of Daniels but also watch for a tight end like Curtis Hodges (20 receptions, 374 yards, two touchdowns). Can the front seven and secondary revert back to getting opponents off the field on this critical down?

THIRD READ: GET THE RUN GAME ROLLING

The run game has helped keep the offense on track during its wins this season. Losses against Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota highlight that. UW still ranks in the top 15 in the FBS (215.4 yards per contest) heading into Thursday's matchup against Arizona State. However, the Pac-12 program has been stout in this area, holding opponents to under 129 rushing yards per game, and six of those foes could not reach the 100-yard milestone in their respective contests against the Sun Devils. We will see if the Wisconsin offensive line is at full strength with Logan Bruss working through his foot injury and Joe Tippmann reportedly injured as well, but a rested Braelon Allen (1,107 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns) should help in generating yardage. UCLA (190), Utah (208) and Oregon State (237) -- all who rank within the top 20 in the FBS in rushing offense -- had success against ASU in this area.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Ben mentions missing pieces to the Sun Devils’ team below (and I mentioned a couple above), so I won’t repeat that point. However, the Badgers’ defenders will need to contain Daniels and ensure they stick to their keys in avoiding any big plays that could emerge with his mobility. Offensively, Arizona State has come down with 15 interceptions, so in addition to the trio of aforementioned objectives, protecting the ball will obviously be important. I feel Wisconsin will make some plays on the ground to grind down the ASU defense, and the Badgers do enough to keep the Sun Devils' signal caller from taking over the game. Wisconsin 24, Arizona State 10

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

Arizona State is missing its top two tailbacks, its two starting corners, and a starting linebacker, who either opted out or transferred. The Badgers have no opt outs, appear generally healthy, and are anxious to finish the season on a positive note after faceplanting last month against Minnesota. Wisconsin’s defense - which leads the nation in yards allowed (240.8 yards per game) and rushing defense (65.2 yards per game ) - will lock up Arizona State’s depleted run game, a healthy Braelon Allen will end his true freshman season with over 140 rushing yards, and the Badgers will dominate for a third straight victory in a second tier-bowl game. Viva. Wisconsin 34, Arizona State 21

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Ben and Jake have hit on both major headlines heading into the game. The Sun Devils will trot out a depleted squad at key spots, but we've seen Wisconsin's usually dominant defense struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks, namely Adrian Martinez. If talented signal caller Jayden Daniels can create similar headaches, he'll be able to keep Arizona State in the game. Despite a lackluster end to a disappointing year, expect UW to roll to a win to the tune of their familiar formula. The final score prediction is only 10 points but I expect Wisconsin to be in control of this contest for the most part. Wisconsin 27, Arizona State 17