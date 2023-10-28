MADISON - The Badgers will look for a stunning upset as they welcome the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes into town on Halloweekend. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game for Wisconsin. When: Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 6:30 p.m. Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,118) All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 62-18-5 (Ohio State leads 27-11-2 in Madison) TV: NBC (Noah Eagle on play-by-play, Todd Blackledge as the analyst). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Ohio State -14.5

FIRST READ: START FAST

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

This hasn't exactly been Wisconsin's forte, but it'll be absolutely imperative come Saturday. The Badgers need to start fast for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps most importantly, they need to keep the energy level Camp Randall Stadium at a fever pitch for as long as possible. If Ohio State comes out and smacks the Badgers in the mouth early, the crowd will get quiet and home field advantage is suddenly out the window. If Wisconsin can make a splash early, or even just keep the game within striking distance, Area Red promises to be a force to be reckoned with. Wisconsin also can't afford to bury itself in a deep hole early, as this is not an offense that's equipped to erase a large deficit. The Badgers' 14-point comeback victory against Illinois last week took a herculean effort and a backup offensive lineman catching the game-winning touchdown to come to fruition. The Buckeyes don't toy with their prey — if they jump out to an early advantage, they'll keep their feet on the gas and let Wisconsin know the game is theirs. Finally, they need to give Braedyn Locke all the help he can get. The young quarterback is overflowing with poise and moxie, but he's about to face the nation's third-ranked scoring defense. An early touchdown drive would go a long way to instill confidence and show the Badgers that they can in fact win this game.

SECOND READ: CRANK UP THE HEAT ON KYLE MCCORD

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. (Scott Stuart)

There's many ways this game can unfold, and a few ways the Badgers could potentially steal a victory. If they can't pressure Buckeyes' quarterback Kyle McCord, however, the game won't be competitive. One of the clearest paths to victory for Wisconsin is to make Ohio State as uncomfortable as possible. They're an unbelievably talented football team, but in a hostile environment, pressure and unfamiliarity can help level the playing field. The best and most effective way to do that is to dial up some pressure on McCord by whatever means necessary. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel hasn't exactly utilized the most creative of blitzes. Against Iowa, cornerback Alexander Smith was sent after the quarterback and he got a third-down sack. More creativity, such as blitzing defensive backs, will be needed to generate pressure on McCord. Ohio State has allowed 12 sacks, which is about middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten. Their offensive front isn't impenetrable; the Badgers must find a way to get McCord on the ground.

THIRD READ: RIDE THE GROUND GAME

Wisconsin isn't going to win a shootout with Ohio State. They're simply not built for that kind of game. Instead, they need to look for long possessions and to shorten the game while keeping the ball away from the Buckeyes' offense. Against Illinois, Braelon Allen poured out his heart and soul on the ground, amassing 145 yards rushing on 29 carries, the later of which tied his career-high. If the Badgers emerge victorious Saturday, the star tailback will likely have a similar stat line. Wisconsin doesn't need to go blow-for-blow with the Buckeyes and hit huge plays over the top on offense. They need to make Ohio State play their kind of game by grinding it out on the ground and sustaining long drives that slowly wear down the Silver Bullets. If they can consistently pick up five, six, seven yards on the ground while moving the chains, they'll have a shot. To borrow a turn of phrase offensive coordinator Phil Longo used this week, it's not rocket science. When trying to slay the dragon that is Ohio State, the Badgers must ride their best player in Allen.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

Wisconsin's comeback win over Illinois last week was a great win for the program, and it did inspire confidence about the future of this team. In the immediate future, however, lies Ohio State, a team that's better than Wisconsin on essentially every metric. The unforgiving environment of Camp Randall at night offers a glimpse of hope, but with the sheer disparity in talent between these two teams, I see a loss similar to the one a season ago unfolding Saturday night. Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 10

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

Ohio State's offense isn't as scary as usual, and Wisconsin will enter with some momentum, especially on offense. It won't matter. The Buckeyes' constant talent advantage will define Saturday, as it always seems to. Wisconsin will have to depend on a redshirt freshman making his second start, going up against one of the scariest defensive fronts in the country. That's enough for me. Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 17

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA