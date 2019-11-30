MINNEAPOLIS - BadgerBlitz.com is now up in the Twin Cities, just hours before the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers tangle with the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers. We bring you our "Pre-Snap Read" -- three keys (and even a bonus one) to how UW can bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe once again and clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.

FIRST READ: RUNNING GAME NEEDS TO KEEP ROLLING, ROLLING, ROLLING

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (Dan Sanger)

Regardless of snow and blustery conditions inside TCF Bank Stadium, Wisconsin's rushing attack will need to take control of the game for the team to have a shot at upending a Top-10 Minnesota squad. Luckily for Paul Chryst's program, it has racked up 300 or more yards in that category in the last three contests since its second bye. That includes junior running back Jonathan Taylor going over 200 yards in each. The ground game has also unleashed a variety of jet sweeps out of different personnel, and last week, Wildcat looks with Aron Cruickshank and Garrett Groshek yielded mostly positive results that included two touchdowns. Minnesota has not allowed 200 yards to an opponent on the ground this year, but I feel Wisconsin will be a different breed of run game than it has previously seen this season.

SECOND READ: CONTAIN MINNESOTA'S PASSING ATTACK

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (AP)

Wisconsin has allowed a combined 546 yards through the air to Nebraska and Purdue the past two weeks. The secondary will face its arguably toughest challenge this week in a Minnesota duo of receivers who are already above 1,000 yards on the season in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman. On top of that, Bateman averages over 20 yards per reception -- and both have 10 touchdowns apiece. Quarterback Tanner Morgan ranks among the nation's best in passing efficiency (sixth, 187.24) and has thrown for 2,679 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions. We will see if redshirt sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks (head) will be available to play after being listed as questionable on Wisconsin's preliminary status report. Can Caesar Williams, Rachad Wildgoose and the Badgers' corners lock Johnson and Bateman up enough, and how much will the potential snowy conditions play a role in Minnesota's passing success?

THIRD READ: PROTECT THE BALL

UW put up 45 points last week against Purdue despite turning the ball over four times. One interception and three fumbles lost to the Boilermakers left even more points up on the board, including coughing up the ball on a jet sweep and a Wildcat look. For that matter, UW recovered two more of its own fumbles so it could have been worse. We also saw what happened against Illinois over a month ago with a Taylor fumble and a late Jack Coan interception in that upset loss. The weather could play a role as well, but for the Badgers to not see the Gophers get momentum rolling in "sudden change" situations, they simply need to protect the ball.

BONUS READ: WRAP UP AGAINST MINNESOTA'S RUN GAME, IN SPACE

Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell forcing a key fumble in the third quarter in the Badgers' win over Northwestern. (Dan Sanger)