Wisconsin aims to kick off 2024 with a bang as they'll face No.13 LSU in Tampa in the ReliaQuest Bowl. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game for Wisconsin. When: Monday Jan. 1 @ 11:00 a.m. (CT) Where: Raymond James Stadium (capacity 65, 844) All-Time Series: LSU leads 3-1 ((LSU leads 1-0 in neutral site games) TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer on play-by-play, Rod Gilmore as the analyst and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: LSU -9.0

AVAILABILITY REPORT

Wisconsin Availability Report: LSU OUT QUESTIONABLE RB Chez Mellusi DE Isaac Townsend WR Chris Brooks CB Max Lofy S Jackson Trudgeon OL Peyton Lange TE Angel Toombs TE Michael Cerniglia Jr. DL Manny Mullens OL Max Rader

FIRST READ: CONTAIN LSU'S DYNAMIC RECEIVERS

LSU receiver Malik Nabers.

Despite the absence of Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, Wisconsin's defense will still have its hands full with this Tigers' offense. Yes, Daniels was fantastic this season, but you don't throw for 40 touchdowns and over 3,800 yards without some fantastic receivers as well. The two to worry about are Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Both topped 1,00 yards this year, with Nabers notching a staggering 1,546. The pair combined for 29 touchdowns as well. This will be the Wisconsin secondary's toughest test since it was tasked with covering Marvin Harrison Jr. and company. Thomas Jr. is primarily a wide out, but the Tigers will move Nabers all over the formation. 53.6 percent of his snaps have come out of the slot, compared to 46.2 percent out wide, according to Pro Football Focus. LSU is very fluid in its use of its superstar receiver, and the Tigers will seek out matchups they desire. LSU's third-most productive receiver this season, Kyren Lacey, also rotates between the slot and out wide frequently. Make no mistake –this is a daunting passing game even without Daniels, and the pass-catchers are the main reason why.

SECOND READ: PLAY WITH BALANCE ON OFFENSE

Wisconsin halfback Cade Yacamelli. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

No matter how you slice it, Wisconsin's offense was a disappointment this season. But when the Badgers were at their best, they were a balanced unit that could utilize both the air and ground while stressing the defense on multiple levels. Granted, that was a rare sight to see. The Purdue game? The Buffalo game, maybe? For something that was such a buzzword all season, "balanced" was rarely an applicable descriptor for Wisconsin's offense. Still, if they want to upset an elite team like the No. 13 LSU Tigers, the Badgers will need to threaten the Bayou Bengals in multiple ways. The key, of course, will be getting the ground game rolling with two reserve backs in Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli. Both players were valiant in their unexpectedly relevant roles this season, but neither did enough to inspire an abundance of confidence in their ability to lead a rushing attack. Against the Tigers, they'll have a chance to change that narrative. Another key element of the balance Wisconsin needs to play with are the legs of quarterback Tanner Mordecai. When the gunslinger was also a threat to run, particularly off the quarterback draw, the Badgers' offense was much more potent.

THIRD READ: WHO'S NEXT?

True freshman slot receiver Trech Kekahuna is expected to get his first real shot on offense in Tampa. (Twitter: @trechkekahuna)

Opt-outs and transfers are one of the hottest topics of bowl season, and rightfully so. Bowl games have always been somewhat of a preview of the next wave of talent on the roster, but that's never been more the case than this season. Like nearly every team in the country, Wisconsin will have to grapple with multiple departures from its starting lineup due to draft related opt-outs or the transfer portal. Several new faces are expected to see legitimate snaps for the Badgers. Freshman slot receiver Trech Kekahuna could be the headliner of that group, and he figures to replace the slot snaps of Skyler Bell, who entered the transfer portal in early December. Jake Renfro will start at center in his first game action of the season. Freshman defensive back Braedyn Moore received praise from head coach Luke Fickell during bowl prep, and he could be part of a tandem effort alongside Austin Brown to man the slot position in the wake of Jason Maitre's departure. Offensive lineman Joe Brunner is another name that's been mentioned as someone who's stood out during bowl prep — on the current depth chart, he's listed as the backup left guard. Speedy receiver Vinny Anthony, who saw his role increase late in the year, is listed as a starter for the bowl game as well. The ReliaQuest Bowl presents an opportunity to knock off a talented LSU team in Fickell's debut season, and that's important in its own right. But perhaps equally important is the opportunity to assess the potential next wave of talent at many positions for the Badgers.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

I'm not sure this iteration of the Badgers' roster — one that's in an odd limbo-like purgatory with the portal and opt-outs — has enough firepower to take out LSU. This is an extremely talented Tigers team, and I believe Wisconsin is at least a year away from beating a squad of this caliber in the Fickell era. The Badgers keep it close and a handful of young players flash exciting potential, but LSU's superior talent ultimately overwhelms the Cardinal and White. LSU 27, Wisconsin 17

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

LSU is far more talented than Wisconsin, and doesn't have nearly as many opt-outs. Yet their one opt-out, Jayden Daniels, was one of the best and most valuable players in all of college football this past season, hence his Heisman victory. But the Tigers must rely on a sophomore in Nussmeier who’s never started a game before, without a quality defense to bail him out. I see LSU’s talent eventually creating an edge, but their defense will keep the Badgers in the game. LSU 32, Wisconsin 22



SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA