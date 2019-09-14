The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers rest up this weekend before welcoming No. 10 Michigan to Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 21. As there is no game to watch on Saturday, BadgerBlitz.com decided to break down three games Wisconsin fans should watch and why -- in between actually spending quality time with friends and family, doing those chores you forgot to do this summer, etc.

FIRST READ: UNLV AT NORTHWESTERN (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN)

With Michigan also on a bye, Wisconsin's next opponent is Northwestern (0-1), which itself is coming back from a weekend off after a 17-7 loss at Stanford in Week 1. Former prep standout Hunter Johnson completed just 6-of-17 for 55 yards with two interceptions with a fumble in his season debut. The Wildcats' offense only gained 210 total yards in the loss, though their defense gave up 365 to the Cardinal on the road. After this second non-conference matchup for NU, Pat Fitzegerald's squad faces a stout Michigan State defense in Evanston on Sept. 21.

SECOND READ: No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State (3 p.m. CT, FS1)

A good one to go back and forth with the Northwestern-UNLV game, you have to enjoy an in-state rivalry like the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. Both teams come in undefeated into this installment to fight for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Iowa (2-0) blanked former Badgers tight end Kyle Penniston and Rutgers in a 30-0 win on Sept. 7, and Kirk Ferentz's program has looked solid in its first two games in an otherwise iffy start for other Big Ten West programs. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes allowed just 125 yards at home while gaining 438. Wisconsin products Nate Stanley (16-of-28, 236 yards, three touchdowns) and Toren Young (59 yards rushing, 6.6 yards per carry) helped lead the way.

THIRD READ: Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (6 p.m. CT, ACC Network)

Some may not get this network, but with an obvious connection to Wisconsin, this could be a game some Badgers fans could be interested in watching. Though he is not the starting quarterback for Willie Taggert's program, Alex Hornibrook backs up James Blackman. The Seminoles looked flat in a season-opening loss to Boise State before narrowly beating Louisiana-Monroe 45-44 last week. Former Wisconsin punter Drew Meyer is currently a graduate assistant for Virginia's special teams units.