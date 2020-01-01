PASADENA, Calif. – Making its fourth Rose Bowl appearance in the last 11 seasons, No. 8 Wisconsin looks to win the "Granddaddy of them All" for the first time in 20 years when it takes on No. 6 Oregon in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains this afternoon. BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly Pre-Snap Read for Wisconsin as it attempts to win a program-record sixth straight bowl game.

No. 1: Score Fast and Sustain Momentum

Paul Chryst (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Through 13 games, Oregon has failed to score the first touchdown only twice. Once was falling behind 7-0 to California and the other trailing 14-0 to USC. The Ducks came back to win both of those games, including scoring 56 of the game’s next 63 points against the Trojans. Beginning the game with a stop defensively and a score offensively would be a huge feather in UW’s camp, but sustaining that success is a must.

Oregon has proven to be a tough team to put away all season. The Ducks erased fourth-quarter deficits against No. 25 Washington (game-winning touchdown with 5:10 left to win 35-31) and Washington State (game-winning field goal with no time left to win 37-35) and nearly erased a 17-point deficit to beat Arizona State on the road. With all the weapons Oregon has on offense, the Badgers’ defense must be on point, and UW’s offense needs to make sure to find a rhythm early.

No. 2: Wear Jonathan Taylor Out

Jonathan Taylor (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Ninety-one yards away from another 2,000-yard season, Wisconsin’s junior tailback likely won’t return next season and there isn’t another game on the schedule for the Badgers until August. With that in mind, Wisconsin needs to make sure its best player gets his carries and his opportunities. There were times this season where Wisconsin’s play calling was too conservative or too reserved. Against a physical Oregon defense, the Badgers need to fight fire with fire.

The Ducks – behind a talented offensive line – have used a committee approach to rush for 2,382 yards but they lead the Pac-12 with 1,368 rushing yards in the second half, including sixth nationally in averaging 5.73 yards per carry in the fourth quarter. One way to keep Wisconsin’s defense fresh is with Taylor wearing out Oregon’s front seven with runs, screens and wheel routes. Heck, Taylor needs 326 yards to set the new NCAA career rushing record. Turn him loose.

No. 3: Make Justin Herbert Uncomfortable

Justin Herbert (Tom Corno)