Pre-Snap Read: No. 19 Penn State

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers hope to kick off the 2021 season with a cross-divisional win against No. 19 Penn State this weekend. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his program take the field against James Franklin and the Nittany Lions on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

FIRST READ: CONTAIN PENN STATE'S PASSING ATTACK

Can Keeanu Benton and the Wisconsin defense get pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford? (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Quarterback Sean Clifford may have had a so-so campaign in 2020 (60.6% completion percentage, 1,883 yards, 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions), but this season he will be mentored by new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The new assistant boasts impressive coaching stops at Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma State before he arrived at Penn State in January. The key to the Nittany Lions' offense becoming more explosive likely lies with airing the ball out to wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. The duo hauled in a combined 88 receptions and 14 touchdowns in 2020. Wisconsin counters with Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks at two cornerback spots and Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder at safety, all seniors with years of game experience. Those big plays could be mitigated if Wisconsin's pass rush creates unpleasant situations for Clifford. Penn State allowed 28 sacks last season, and though UW recorded just 11 in 2020, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on Monday that he felt like the Badgers "still had good pressure, we weren't getting some of the production." If linebackers Nick Herbig, Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, along with defensive linemen Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen, get in the backfield and have big games, that could equalize whatever blows Penn State tries to deliver.

SECOND READ: GET GRAHAM MERTZ IN A RHYTHM

Though the ground game is the bread and butter of UW's offense (more on that below), Graham Mertz and the passing game also need to establish that timing and chemistry early. Wisconsin's rushing attack should be improved from last season where it averaged just over 164 yards per contest on less than four yards per carry, but its aerial attack should also make strides in year two with Mertz as QB1 throwing to Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike and Jake Ferguson. Penn State's top three leading sackers last season -- Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton and Shane Simmons -- all are no longer in the program. Who steps up for the Nittany Lions in that area will be something to watch on Saturday and if they can disrupt Mertz's timing with receiving targets. "I think with a lot of stuff that they do, there's gonna be this pressure that we're gonna see, stuff that we're not gonna see," left tackle Tyler Beach said about Penn State's front on Monday. "I think the biggest thing for us is we just got to play with our eyes. We got to play with technique, we got to play with our eyes, we got to play with her feet. There's gonna be stuff we see, stuff we don't, so it's just gonna come down to a game of fundamentals and if we can knock 'em back. I think that's what it's going to come down to." Get the redshirt sophomore rolling comfortably and early with a variety of throws, and Wisconsin's ability to roll down the field, and potentially put points on the board. However, safety Jaquan Brisker and the Penn State secondary will certainly look to make their mark in breaking up passes, though that defense as a whole only came up with four interceptions in 2020.

THIRD READ: ESTABLISH THE RUN

You know how to make Mertz comfortable? Getting the ground game churning to allow the second-year starter to keep defenses honest and guessing with play action and defending all levels of the field. UW recorded only one individual 100-yard rushing effort last season, while Penn State allowed 130 yards per game on 3.7 yards per carry in 2020. The tailback situation looked dicey in the spring with injuries to the group, but Gary Brown’s room looked solid in fall camp open practices with Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger, and even Isaac Guerendo in the last week of sessions media saw. Mellusi claimed the first-team tailback spot on the depth chart -- and the Clemson transfer displayed his consistency, burst and patience in August -- but Berger’s intangibles and continued development should allow him to see the field as well. Blocking in front of them will be a reloaded offensive line that includes redshirt seniors -- Beach and Logan Bruss at the tackle spots and Josh Seltzner at left guard -- with a bit of new blood starting like redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann (center) and redshirt freshman Jack Nelson (right guard). Get this facet of the game going, and a Penn State's defensive unit with Brandon Smith as one of the linebackers (eight tackles for loss in 2020) could wear down over the course of four quarters.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

EDITOR, RECRUITING ANALYST JON MCNAMARA

I still have a lot of questions about Wisconsin's offense heading into Week 1, and it will be interesting to see how Paul Chryst works to build up Graham Mertz's confidence early on against Penn State. That said, it's tough to pick against Jim Leonhard's defense, especially if the back end holds up against a talented ground of Nittany Lions receivers. The Badgers, in my opinion, do enough to leave Camp Randall with a nice conference win to start the season. Wisconsin 24, Penn State 16

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI

This game is going to be very interesting. New year, new teams, new opportunities for each program after underwhelming 2020 seasons. I think Wisconsin takes it, partly because of homefield advantage but also the defense. Penn State will have some explosive plays from the arm of Sean Clifford to either Jahan Dotson and/or Parker Washington; however, I believe pressure will come from Wisconsin -- especially the front seven. That will create some discomfort and timing issues for the Nittany Lion passing attack. Offensively, I expect better things from what was seen last year. Graham Mertz looked good during spring and fall camps, and there is more game-ready offensive talent at the skill positions. I feel UW will be able to move the ball and air it out to move the chains. Could see Penn State pulling this out if turnovers and injuries favor James Franklin’s team, but I think Wisconsin opens up the season with a W. Wisconsin 27, Penn State 20

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

Two teams with something to prove, as Penn State started last season an ugly 0-5 while Wisconsin’s COVID-interrupted year left them 4-3. I view the Nittany Lions as having the advantages on offense, but the Badgers have the look of a more sound team defensively. Combine that to finally seeing Camp Randall have screaming Wisconsin fans in it again and I’ll get the edge to the home team. Wisconsin 24, Penn State 17

STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ