Pre-Snap Read: Nebraska vs. No. 15 Wisconsin

No. 15 Wisconsin hopes to record its second trophy win of the 2021 season when it hosts a familiar division foe this weekend. UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) and Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) once again clash inside Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers own a 10-4 all-time series lead over the Huskers, and the Freedom Trophy has stayed in Madison since its 2014 inception. Of course, on a broader scale, Wisconsin looks to continue its path to Indianapolis and a Big Ten West division title. However, it cannot take a feisty Nebraska program lightly. BadgerBlitz.com breaks out of its huddle for its "Pre-Snap Read," presenting three keys to a Wisconsin win and our staff's predictions.

FIRST READ: CONTAIN ADRIAN MARTINEZ

BadgerBlitz.com has mentioned it several times already this week, but Wisconsin will need to constrict the effectiveness of the Nebraska quarterback. Martinez has completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,512 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions this season. He also leads the Huskers in rushing, accumulating 502 yards on 4.0 yards per carry with 12 additional rushing touchdowns. The California native has found success against Wisconsin in two previous meetings, averaging 302 passing yards and over 70 rushing yards in those couple of Huskers losses. That said, Nebraska has not gained more than 140 rushing yards since its 427-yard effort against Northwestern on Oct. 2. Scott Frost's program will face a Wisconsin defense ranked first in the nation in rush defense, allowing just over 60 yards per contest. Though Nebraska averages 264.8 yards through the air, Wisconsin ranks second in the nation in least amount of yardage in that category. It all comes back to Martinez as the focal point. Nebraska has allowed 27 sacks in 10 games, while Wisconsin averages three per contest. Putting pressure on the backfield will help neutralize his abilities, but the Badgers will need to absolutely execute and not allow him to extend plays into big gains.

SECOND READ: ESTABLISH AT THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

This key is for both Wisconsin's defensive front seven and its offensive line. We already mentioned containing Martinez, so let's focus on the offense. UW has averaged 227.1 rushing yards on nearly five yards per carry. Nebraska is respectable against the run, as it has allowed 132.5 yards per contest on 3.7 yards per attempt. True freshman tailback Braelon Allen now leads the team with 834 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry and nine touchdowns, and the Fond du Lac, Wis., native will be looking to add a seventh-consecutive 100-yard performance on Saturday. Furthermore, the offensive line has allowed only four sacks during its six-game winning streak and 14 overall for the season. Nebraska comes in with only 17. Keeping quarterback Graham Mertz -- who has completed 29-of-39 throws for 456 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions in the last two weeks -- upright will be paramount for the passing game to continue its efficient streak of late. Once again, this is cliche, but if Wisconsin controls the battle along the lines -- and for offense specifically, get that push in the run game — it should retain the Freedom Trophy.

THIRD READ: CAPITALIZE WHEN OPPORTUNITIES PRESENT THEMSELVES

Nebraska's seven losses have all come by nine points or less this season. It has stayed with ranked opponents like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State, but the Huskers now have come off a bye and with four offensive assistants dismissed a week prior. How hungry will they be to register a key victory this season? As mentioned in the first read, Wisconsin will need to wrap up Martinez to avoid extending broken plays. Looking broader, the Badgers will need to maximize situations when they come to pass -- creating takeaways, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, continue moving the chains on third down (12-of-23 on third-down conversions in the last two weeks). On the flip side, UW cannot allow Nebraska to gain momentum through sudden change opportunities, special teams to swing the pendulum back in the Huskers' favor, etc. Paul Chryst's team is firing on nearly all cylinders heading into this penultimate regular season contest. It cannot revert to what was seen during its 1-3 start.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKi

I believe Wisconsin extends its winning streak to seven in a row. Martinez and Nebraska will likely make some plays and gain some yards on Saturday, but I think UW's defense creates enough pressure to rattle him while containing him enough. The Huskers without linebacker JoJo Domann will hurt, and the Badgers' offensive line has greatly improved in the last half-dozen outings. Wisconsin may not hit its season average on the ground, but its newfound balance with the passing attack should keep Nebraska's defense on its toes. Win the turnover battle, and I think Bucky makes it eight in a row over this Big Ten West foe. Wisconsin 30, Nebraska 17

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

Wisconsin is peaking at the right time, putting together a dominant six-game win streak in which it has allowed just 7.3 points and 194.5 yards per contest, delivered 17 takeaways, and averaged 296.7 rushing yards per game. The Huskers are again heading in the wrong direction, ending another season without a bowl appearance and looking closer to the bottom of the Big Ten West than the top of it. Considering how well the Badgers handled a bad opponent last weekend in Northwestern at home, I see no reason why Wisconsin can’t do it again this weekend and deliver an eighth straight victory over the Huskers. Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 10

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Nebraska has been able to keep it tight in each and every one of its losses, but I think Wisconsin’s defense is the difference. Martinez will present some different problems as a mobile, dual-threat quarterback. But for the most part, Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal should be able to keep him in check while the pass rush can have its way against a subpar offensive line. The Badgers are playing elite football at the right time and they should continue to roll on senior day, even if not to the same dominant tune as the past two weeks. Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 16

EDITOR JON MCNAMARA

This is a better Nebraska team than its record would indicate, and I think this game will be closer than many think. If Wisconsin's offense doesn't turn the ball over and leave points on the board, however, I think the Badgers come out on top. Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 18