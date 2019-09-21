The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers hope to start conference play with a big win when they host the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his team take the field to kick off their Big Ten schedule.

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Zack Baun (56) (Darren Lee Photography)

FIRST READ: PRESSURE SHEA PATTERSON, CREATE TAKEAWAYS, WIN TURNOVER BATTLE

The Michigan quarterback has completed over 60% of his passes in the first two wins for Jim Harbaugh's squad with no interceptions, but Wolverines' opponents have recorded six sacks. Wisconsin generated four sacks against South Florida but just one against Central Michigan; however, outside linebacker Zack Baun has two of them already and appears to have answered the call of the defense needing to get pressure on the passer. UW still listed redshirt sophomore Izayah Green-May as questionable this week, but if he can return, that will give defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard another potential player that could create havoc in the backfield. Others will also need to step up to not just contain Patterson, but get him to make some ill-advised decisions. Michigan has coughed up the ball eight times in two games, losing five fumbles in the process. The bye week could help tighten up the Wolverine's hold on the ball as well as its grasp on new coordinator Josh Gattis' scheme, but the Badgers need to win the turnover battle against a Top-15 opponent.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee Photography)

SECOND READ: GET BOTH JONATHAN TAYLOR AND JACK COAN GOING AND STRETCH OUT THE MICHIGAN DEFENSE

I almost feel like I'm hedging myself here and that I should pick one or the other, but Wisconsin needs both players to step up in a balanced effort starting on Saturday morning. All opponents will work to stop the Badgers' ground game and the Heisman-caliber back in Taylor, who has already racked up eight total touchdowns through two contests. The UW rushing attack is the bread-and-butter of the unit, and with Michigan replacing three key players from a year ago in Devin Bush, Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, there could be opportunities to impose its will this weekend. However, Wisconsin showcased the ability to stretch the defense downfield against Central Michigan two weeks ago. Coan found wide receiver Quintez Cephus in stride for two long touchdown passes of 36 and 46 yards in the second quarter, and overall, he threw for 363 yards in that victory over the Chippewas. If Michigan sells out against the run and makes Coan beat them through the air, the junior will have to show his last performance was not a fluke.

THIRD READ: CONTAIN MICHIGAN'S PASSING GAME

This will be an interesting matchup for Wisconsin. The Badgers have only given up 87 passing yards per game, but now the secondary will have to face threats from a couple of positions on Saturday. UW will also have to contain and defend a dynamic set of Michigan receiving targets, with or without the injured Donovan Peoples-Jones. Tarik Black (seven catches, 104 yards, one touchdown), Ronnie Bell (nine, 99) and Nico Collins (five, 81, one), along with tight end Sean McKeon (four, 72, one), all have potential to give the defensive backfield fits. On the other hand, Wisconsin's defense has a two-deep of starting-capable corners and a talented set of safeties. The chess match between Harbaugh/Gattis and Leonhard will be fun to watch.

BONUS READ: SPECIAL TEAMS NEED TO BE ON POINT