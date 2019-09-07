The No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers hope to head into their bye week undefeated when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday afternoon inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and the team take the field for the home opener.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (Associated Press)

FIRST READ: ESTABLISH THE GROUND GAME EARLY...

Wisconsin gained 234 yards on the ground against USF in the season-opening win. Junior running back Jonathan Taylor racked up 135 rushing yards on 16 carries with two 30-yard plus scores. Nakia Watson added a 27-yard touchdown run that helped the redshirt freshman accumulate 80 yards on his 14 attempts. Central Michigan only allowed 45 rushing yards to FCS opponent Albany on Aug. 29 in Jim McElwain's Chippewas debut. However, they now come face-to-face with a Heisman caliber back in Taylor plus a backfield of complementary contributors. UW will likely work to establish its physical presence on offense --its bread and butter -- and control the clock.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Jake Kocorowski)

SECOND READ: ...THEN KEEP 'EM HONEST WITH THE PASSING GAME (*WHISPERS "OFFENSIVE BALANCE"*)

With the receiving targets the program currently has, Wisconsin can very well be a dangerous offensive unit. Though Central Michigan has the film on Taylor and there will be that focus on stopping the junior back, UW showed a -- dare I say -- offensive balance last week against USF (234 rushing, 201 passing). Out of the 69 plays ran, 43 came on the ground with 26 through the air. Almost half of those snaps (34) came out of 11 personnel -- one back, one tight end and three wide receivers. If CMU sells out against the run, junior quarterback Jack Coan has the ability to throw the ball deep. Granted, he missed Quintez Cephus twice last week against the Bulls, but during fall camp he hit on quite a few long throws and the increased reps with the wide out should help with results. The Badgers can keep the Chippewas even more honest with play action, as well as with some RPO-looks like Coan and Co. appeared to use out of 20 personnel last week.

THIRD READ: AGAINST CENTRAL MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE, CONTAIN JONATHAN WARD AND KEEP TO THEIR ASSIGNMENTS