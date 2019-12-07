INDIANAPOLIS - The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 college football season when they take on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly Pre-Snap Read -- three keys (and a bonus) for Wisconsin as it attempts to slay the proverbial Goliath inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

FIRST READ: WIN THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE AND CONTAIN CHASE YOUNG

Chase Young (Scott Stuart)

Easier said than done, amirite? One key as to not repeat what transpired in Columbus in late October includes stopping the first-team All-Big Ten player and likely Top 5 NFL draft pick. Despite missing two games, Young has registered 16.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss overall heading into the championship showdown. Four of those sacks came against the Badgers during the regular season. In what became a lopsided contest, UW gained just 191 total yards and moved the chains on only four of 13 opportunities on third down. To that end, Jonathan Taylor mustered just 52 yards on 20 carries. Since that loss, Wisconsin's offense has elevated its play in all facets. It all starts with stopping Young, but center Tyler Biadasz and the offensive line needs to assert itself to give UW a chance both running and passing the ball.

SECOND READ: CREATE HAVOC IN THE BACKFIELD, PART TWO

Justin Fields (Scott Stuart)

In one of the few bright spots for Wisconsin inside the Horseshoe earlier this season, the defense tallied five sacks against Ohio State. That effort helped keep the game close for about the first 35 minutes of game action. This season, UW averages 3.7 sacks per contest -- good for fifth in the FBS. Ohio State has given up 26 through 12 games. All eyes will be on the ultra-efficient Justin Fields (68.2 completion percentage, 37 touchdowns to just one interception) and if he can move around effectively with a knee injury. Redshirt senior linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Baun, who each have tallied 11.5 sacks this season on way to their respective consensus all-conference honors, and Jim Leonhard's unit will need to keep Fields uncomfortable in the pocket whenever possible. That will help a UW secondary that has to contain wide receivers Chris Olave and Binjimen Victor, among others. For UW to have a chance on Saturday, part of the recipe for havoc includes creating turnovers. If the Badgers can do so, it would help flip momentum and give the West champs an ability to contain the potent OSU offense.

THIRD READ: CONTAIN J.K. DOBBINS AND CHUNK PLAYS FROM THE OSU GROUND GAME

J.K. Dobbins (Scott Stuart)

The junior back emerged with a huge second half against the Badgers over a month ago, finishing the game with 163 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. In the last two games, Dobbins has carried the rock at least 31 or more times against Penn State and Michigan. With Fields' knee potentially dampening his dual-threat ability, Dobbins may be called upon even more. Ohio State boasts all-conference linemen in Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, all of whom have helped the offense gain 280.6 yards per game on the ground. In all likelihood, Dobbins and Master Teague will have chances to break off some explosive plays. Each Badger defender needs to play his respective 1/11th in responsibilities to have any chance of slowing down this high-octane attack. Making tackles in space will be critical on the indoor turf as well.

BONUS READ: MAKE OHIO STATE DEFEND THE FIELD ON DEFENSE

Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)