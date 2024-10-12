Pre-Snap Read: Badgers look to stack wins against Rutgers in Piscataway

The Badgers have never lost to Rutgers, going a perfect 5-0 against the Scarlet Knights in the program's history. They'll look to continue that trend and earn their second Big Ten win Saturday in Piscataway. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game when Wisconsin takes the field at the Birthplace of College Football. When: Saturday, Oct.12 (11:00 A.M. CT) Where: SHI Stadium (capacity 52,454) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 5-0 (Wisconsin leads 2-0 in Piscataway) TV: BTN (Jeff Levering on play-by-play, Jake Butt as the analyst and Brooke Fletcher as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Rutgers -2 Projected game-time weather: 72 degrees and sunny

FIRST READ: Target the deficiencies on Rutgers' offensive line

This could've simply read: "stop the run." You think? Rutgers boasts the 23rd-best rushing offense in the nation and a superstar tailback in Kyle Monangai. Unless you're Nebraska, with a top-10 rushing defense, one doesn't simply stop the run against Rutgers. Monangai and this ground game are going to get theirs. Nevertheless, there are some weak spots along this Rutgers offensive front that could potentially be exploited. Taj White, the left guard who replaced Bryan Felter in the wake of his season-ending injury, struggled in his first start last week against the Cornhuskers. He allowed six pressures and two sacks while also committing a penalty. Meanwhile, right tackle Tyler Needham struggled mightily as well. He allowed six pressures and one sack against Nebraska. This is a solid, and notably experienced, offensive line. They're obviously good in the running game, but there's certainly some flaws, especially in pass protection, for the Badgers to target Saturday afternoon.

SECOND READ: Find creative ways to get receivers open

Rutgers' defense has been pretty stellar this season, and they're highlighted by an extremely deep and talented defensive backfield. The cornerbacks and safeties in Piscataway are one of the best collections of experience and skill at the position in the entire conference, and they're playing like it. The Scarlet Knights only surrender 176.4 yards-per-game through the air, 27th-best in the nation. Meanwhile, of their top four defensive backs in terms of coverage snaps, none have allowed a reception percentage higher than 58, per Pro Football Focus. Thus, Wisconsin will need to scheme receivers open. The Badgers can't go into this game thinking their core passing concepts are going to yield the same results as normal. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo will need to call an excellent game. He'll need to use eye candy, window dressing, whatever term for a schematic misdirection you want to use. The good news for Longo and Wisconsin's offense as that after the Purdue game, it finally has some tape that displays an explosive unit. Trech Kekahuna won't be sneaking up on anyone after his six-catch, 134-yard, two-touchdown game. But while he's no longer a secret weapon for the Badgers, he's an excellent choice to use as a decoy given how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. Simply put, defenses have more to think about after the Purdue game, and if Longo wants to crack this tough secondary he needs to use that to his advantage.

THIRD READ: Keep Braedyn Locke upright

Braedyn Locke had some of the cleanest pockets you'll see all season last week against Purdue. On many instances, the quarterback had nothing but time to sit back and dice up the Boilermakers. That seemed to be the biggest catalyst for Locke's breakout performance. Locke had time to see the field, go through progressions and it led to his first ever start where he completed over 52 percent of his passes. His 64.5 completion percentage was easily a career high. At his best, Locke is an accurate, savvy field general who can distribute the ball to his playmakers. Against Purdue, good protection allowed him to do just that. If Locke wants to stack stellar performances, he'll need more clean pockets and stymied pressure in New Jersey. The good news is that Rutgers' pass rush has only logged eight sacks this season, which is one of the lower marks in the country. The Scarlet Knights don't typically generate a whopping amount of pressure. Wisconsin must take advantage of this.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

This is really tough to call. Wisconsin put a lot of good things on tape last week, and we'll see if they can build off that performance. Still, I'll ride with Rutgers here mainly because of their ground game. The Badgers haven't proven they can stop a good rushing attack. That'll be the deciding factor, because otherwise, these teams are pretty even. However, the Scarlet Knights have a clear identity, one that lines up nicely with one of Wisconsin's weaknesses. Give me Rutgers in a nail-biter. Rutgers 24, Wisconsin 21

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

We could look back on last week's performance as a major turning point in Wisconsin's season. Or, perhaps it was just a mediocre team taking advantage of a program in crisis. The combination of Monangai and a competent pass rush will make Rutgers feel like an infinitely better team than Purdue. It's gonna take more than one week to shed what I saw against Alabama and in the second half against USC. Rutgers are the better team, and will win pretty comfortably. Rutgers 28, Wisconsin 13

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA