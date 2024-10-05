Pre-Snap Read: Badgers host Purdue seeking first Big Ten win

The Badgers will look to keep their historic winning streak over Purdue alive, one that spans several decades and has ballooned to 17 straight victories. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the when game the Badgers take the field against the Boilermakers. When: Saturday, Oct.5 (11:00 A.M. CT) Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,057) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 53-29-8 (UW leads 29-12-5 in Madison) TV: BTN (Mark Followill on play-by-play, Jake Butt as the analyst and Brooke Fletcher as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -12.5 Projected game-time weather: 67 degrees and partly cloudy

Wisconsin looks to make it 18 straight wins over Purdue. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

FIRST READ: GET OFF THE FIELD ON 3RD DOWN

Wisconsin struggled immensely in this area against USC, allowing the Trojans to convert a whopping 11-of-17 third downs. The Badgers would repeatedly force USC's offense into 3rd-and-mediums to 3rd-and-longs and still be unable to get off the field. That often boiled down to the Trojans simply winning their 1-on-1 matchups. This issue didn't just pop up in Los Angeles. Wisconsin is allowing opponents to convert about 46 percent of their third down conversion attempts, which is 117th in the nation. Finishing has been a point of emphasis for the Badgers, and something they've struggled with mightily. The third down issue is a perfect example — Wisconsin is playing well on early downs, but floundering when it has a chance to get off the field. Meanwhile, Purdue's third down offense hasn't exactly been atrocious, but it's nothing to write home about either. The Boilermakers are converting around 35 percent of their third down conversion attempts, which places them at 97th in the nation. Ultimately, USC was so proficient in this area last week because it consistently won its individual matchups. Purdue's offensive weapons don't pose the same threat in 1-on-1 situations. The Badgers need to take advantage of the relative lack of playmakers and get Purdue's offense off the field.

SECOND READ: UTILIZE THE OUTSIDE RUNNING GAME

If you've followed just about any coverage leading up to this game, you're well aware by now that Purdue has one of the softest run defenses in America. They've especially struggled outside of the tackles, with outside runs accounting for much of the damage that's been done to the Boilermakers. Jet sweeps, end arounds and sprint options have gobbled up yards against this team. Their pass-rushers haven't been able to set the edge and that's hurt them immensely. Purdue is trying everything in its power to stop the bleeding from opponents' rushing attacks. Last week, star safety Dillon Thieneman was utilized closer to the line of scrimmage, while the Boilermakers' best linebacker Kydran Jenkins was deployed on the edge more frequently. It'll be interesting to see if Purdue respects Wisconsin's passing game, or if it tries to live with a single high safety and double-down on stopping the run. Either way, the Badgers need to try to exploit this weakness. Chez Mellusi's ability to get to the edge will certainly be missed, but Cade Yacamelli has flashed that same trait this season and has developed into a nice slasher at tailback for Wisconsin. Tawee Walker is more of an in-between-the-tackles runner, but he too has shown an ability to beat the defense to the outside, as he did on his 18-yard touchdown scamper against USC.

THIRD READ: PLAY THE BALL, DEFENSIVE BACKS

Wisconsin's secondary is coming off a brutal performance against USC, but it has to be licking its chops this week. Purdue quarterback Hudson Card has thrown four interceptions through four games, three of which were taken back for touchdowns. In fact, Card has thrown a pick-six in three straight games. His pick-six against Oregon State was incredibly flukey. A swing pass to tailback Reggie Love III bounced off the running back's foot right into the waiting arms of Zakaih Saez, who waltzed into the end zone untouched. Still, Card also threw pick-sixes against Notre Dame and Nebraska. Not only are defensive backs getting their hands on Card's passes, they're completing the play and taking it back to the house. After an expectedly too-good-to-be-true opener against Indiana State in which he completed 96 percent of his passes, Card's accuracy has fallen off a cliff amidst the Boilermakers' three-game losing streak. Badger defensive backs should have plenty of chances to make plays on the football.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

I don't have confidence in any facet of Wisconsin's game right now, but this Purdue team is exponentially worse. Throw on the Boilermakers' tape from Corvallis two weeks ago, and it's not hyperbole to say that's some of the worst run defense and tackling I've ever laid eyes on. It won't be pretty, because the Badgers don't have much to brag about either. Still, make it 18 in a row come Saturday. Wisconsin 27, Purdue 13

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

Most Badgers teams throughout history would absolutely throttle this Boilermakers squad, based on their poor run defense alone. But this Wisconsin team has looked lost on offense in recent weeks, and their running game is in an unsure position after Mellusi's departure. Still, I trust Walker and Yacamelli enough to feel confident in Wisconsin’s chances to overcome their own struggles. Wisconsin 24, Purdue 14

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA