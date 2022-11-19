Wisconsin looks to become bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Nebraska in Lincoln. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 19 (11:00 A.M. CT, ESPN). When: Saturday, Nov. 19 Where: Memorial Stadium (capacity 90,000) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 11-4 Series in Lincoln: Series is tied 3-3 in Lincoln TV: ESPN (Mark Jones doing play-by-play, Robert Griffin III as the analyst and Quint Kessenich as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -10.5

FIRST READ: Controlling emotions

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It would be tough to hold this key against Wisconsin. Many players on the team, especially guys in the wide receiver room and offensive side of the ball, were shaken up by the loss of former Badger Devin Chandler. It would be understandable if the group is still uneasy, but the best UW team includes a group that is in the right head space. Against Nebraska, Wisconsin has been the better team in recent years. And even in a tumultuous season, it's no different this year. If the Badgers are doing well mentally, UW should be able to come away with the Freedom Trophy for the seventh time.



SECOND READ: Win the turnover battle

Wisconsin has been inconsistent and has rarely put together consecutive positive efforts this season. And yet, each loss seems to be marked by a handful of self-inflicted errors. Against Iowa last week, it was no different. The defense, spearheaded by a six-sack effort, was lights out all game. The only sore spot for the group was the lack of takeaways. Nick Herbig forced a fumble in the first quarter, which set UW up for a field goal. That was the lone takeaway of the game. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, forced three turnovers on defense and blocked a punt to hand the offense field position inside the UW 20-yard line. Losing the turnover battle four to one leaves Wisconsin's turnover differential in losses at -7.

THIRD READ: Hold up in the secondary

Nebraska will be welcoming back starting quarterback Casey Thompson this week. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards and 12 touchdowns, will be making his return after missing the last two games. When under center, the Cornhuskers' offense has been explosive. In four games this season, Thompson has completed a pass that went for at least 50 yards. In eight games, Thompson is averaging 252.8 passing yards per game and 14.1 yards per completion, the eighth best mark in the nation. The UW secondary will be up for the task. The unit has been firing on all cylinders since cornerback Alex Smith and safety Hunter Wohler have reentered the lineup. In the three games with the two back in full capacity, Wisconsin has held opposing quarterbacks to 491 passing yards, two touchdowns and picked off four passes. The defense has complimented each other well with the front seven, tallying 11 sacks in the past two games as well.

STATUS REPORT

WEEK 12 INJURY REPORT Player Listed Injury OUT FOR NEBRASKA OLB Aaron Witt Leg (right) K Vito Calvaruso Leg (right)

OL Trey Wedig Arm (left) DE Isaiah Mullens Leg (right)



OUT FOR SEASON CB Al Ashford Leg (left) S Travian Blaylock Leg (left) TE Clay Cundiff Leg (Left) DE Mike Jarvis Leg (left) TE Cam Large Leg (right) DE Isaac Townsend Leg (left) ILB Luna Larson Leg (right)

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

The story of the season has been the inconsistency from the Badgers on the field. What brand of Wisconsin football will show up on Saturday morning, and what emotional state will the group be in? In any case, I trust Wisconsin's defense to continue to play lights out and limit Nebraska's offense.

Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

The Badgers have just enough left in the tank, physically and emotionally, to escape Lincoln with a win. Wisconsin wins to become bowl eligible at the 11th hour. Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 19

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL