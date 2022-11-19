Pre-Snap Read and Status Report: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Wisconsin looks to become bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Nebraska in Lincoln.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 19 (11:00 A.M. CT, ESPN).
When: Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Memorial Stadium (capacity 90,000)
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 11-4
Series in Lincoln: Series is tied 3-3 in Lincoln
TV: ESPN (Mark Jones doing play-by-play, Robert Griffin III as the analyst and Quint Kessenich as the sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)
Betting line: Wisconsin -10.5
FIRST READ: Controlling emotions
It would be tough to hold this key against Wisconsin.
Many players on the team, especially guys in the wide receiver room and offensive side of the ball, were shaken up by the loss of former Badger Devin Chandler.
It would be understandable if the group is still uneasy, but the best UW team includes a group that is in the right head space. Against Nebraska, Wisconsin has been the better team in recent years. And even in a tumultuous season, it's no different this year. If the Badgers are doing well mentally, UW should be able to come away with the Freedom Trophy for the seventh time.
SECOND READ: Win the turnover battle
Wisconsin has been inconsistent and has rarely put together consecutive positive efforts this season. And yet, each loss seems to be marked by a handful of self-inflicted errors. Against Iowa last week, it was no different.
The defense, spearheaded by a six-sack effort, was lights out all game. The only sore spot for the group was the lack of takeaways. Nick Herbig forced a fumble in the first quarter, which set UW up for a field goal. That was the lone takeaway of the game.
The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, forced three turnovers on defense and blocked a punt to hand the offense field position inside the UW 20-yard line.
Losing the turnover battle four to one leaves Wisconsin's turnover differential in losses at -7.
THIRD READ: Hold up in the secondary
Nebraska will be welcoming back starting quarterback Casey Thompson this week. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards and 12 touchdowns, will be making his return after missing the last two games.
When under center, the Cornhuskers' offense has been explosive. In four games this season, Thompson has completed a pass that went for at least 50 yards. In eight games, Thompson is averaging 252.8 passing yards per game and 14.1 yards per completion, the eighth best mark in the nation.
The UW secondary will be up for the task. The unit has been firing on all cylinders since cornerback Alex Smith and safety Hunter Wohler have reentered the lineup.
In the three games with the two back in full capacity, Wisconsin has held opposing quarterbacks to 491 passing yards, two touchdowns and picked off four passes. The defense has complimented each other well with the front seven, tallying 11 sacks in the past two games as well.
STATUS REPORT
|Player
|Listed Injury
|
OUT FOR NEBRASKA
|
OLB Aaron Witt
|
Leg (right)
|
K Vito Calvaruso
|
Leg (right)
|
|
OL Trey Wedig
|
Arm (left)
|
DE Isaiah Mullens
|
Leg (right)
|
|
|
OUT FOR SEASON
|
CB Al Ashford
|
Leg (left)
|
S Travian Blaylock
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Clay Cundiff
|
Leg (Left)
|
DE Mike Jarvis
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Cam Large
|
Leg (right)
|
DE Isaac Townsend
|
Leg (left)
|
ILB Luna Larson
|
Leg (right)
STAFF PREDICTIONS
STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ
The story of the season has been the inconsistency from the Badgers on the field.
What brand of Wisconsin football will show up on Saturday morning, and what emotional state will the group be in?
In any case, I trust Wisconsin's defense to continue to play lights out and limit Nebraska's offense.
Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17
STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER
The Badgers have just enough left in the tank, physically and emotionally, to escape Lincoln with a win. Wisconsin wins to become bowl eligible at the 11th hour.
Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 19
SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL
This is a big moment for Wisconsin's program. Yes, getting to six wins and extending its streak of bowl eligibility to 21 years is important for the players (not to mention the extra practices that come with it) but it's big for Jim Leonhard to prove he's the right person for the permanent job. There's no question UW's program is in limbo with Leonhard on the interim tag, as evidenced by the recent string of recruits decommitting, and overall questions about what direction the program is headed.
Wisconsin has owned Nebraska since the two schools became Big Ten opponents by running the football. The Badgers should do their best to keep the ball on the ground and wear down a Nebraska team that also has an interim coach and is questioning what direction its program is headed.
The Badgers have had another difficult/emotional week of prep. I believe that will help carry them to win number six.
Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 10
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook