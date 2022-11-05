Pre-Snap Read and Status Report: Wisconsin vs. Maryland
MADISON - After a much-needed bye week, Wisconsin resumes Big Ten play against Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 5 (11:00 A.M. CT, BTN).
When: Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 75,822)
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 3-0
Series in Madison: Wisconsin leads, 2-0, in Madison
TV: BTN (Jeff Levering doing play-by-play, Anthony Herron as the analyst and Meghan McKeown as the sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)
Betting line: Wisconsin -4.5
FIRST READ: Win up front
This isn't ground breaking analysis when it comes to Wisconsin football but the running game will be more important than usual Saturday.
The weather in Madison Saturday morning will be particularly gloomy with rain expected until around noon and winds hovering around 20 miles per hour throughout the day. With Braelon Allen averaging 123.7 yards per game over the past three contests, Wisconsin should let the sophomore running back guide the offense.
The Badgers have been criticized in the past for a lack of variety in the offense - and to be fair, Bobby Engram has done better in that regard recently. But against the Terrapins, stick to the roots of running the ball.
SECOND READ: Win the turnover battle
Again, this key isn't necessarily exclusive to a win over Maryland, but when you look at games in which Wisconsin has played its best ball, it has been able to win the turnover battle. UW hasn't been consistent this season but a similar thread connecting victories has been winning the turnover battle.
In its four wins, Wisconsin has a +9 turnover differential. In its four losses, the team is -4 in that department. Looking further at turnovers, UW has turned it over nine times in losses, which have included some back-breaking give aways against Washington State and Michigan State. In its four wins, the team has turned it over just twice.
In what will likely turn it a field position slug fest, Wisconsin can not afford to gift Maryland short field position.
THIRD READ: Remain disciplined on defense
Wisconsin's secondary will have some help from the conditions Saturday morning, but Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland offensive attack will still pose a tough test.
The Terrapins have six receivers with 19 or more catches, all of whom have 200 receiving yards on the season. For reference, the Badgers have just two pass catchers - Skyler Bell and Chimere Dike - who hit those benchmarks.
Part of what makes Maryland tough to deal with is the inclination to get the ball in its playmakers' hands with short completions to allow them to work in space. Of the team's 2,264 receiving yards, 1,319 have come after the catch.
Tagovailoa and the offense will look to incorporate some run-pass option concepts as well. That will test the eyes of the linebackers and defenders on the back end.
STATUS REPORT (WILL BE UPDATED PRIOR TO KICKOFF)
|Player
|Listed Injury
|
OUT FOR MARYLAND
|
DE Isaiah Mullens
|
Leg (right)
|
OLB Aaron Witt
|
Leg (right)
|
|
K Vito Calvaruso
|
Leg (right)
|
RB Chez Mellusi
|
Arm (right)
|
|
S Preston Zachman
|
Arm (right)
|
|
NT Gio Paez
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Cole Dakovich
|
Leg (left)
|
OUT FOR SEASON
|
TE Cam Large
|
Leg (right)
|
DE Isaac Townsend
|
Leg (left)
|
ILB Luna Larson
|
Leg (right)
|
CB Al Ashford
|
Leg (left)
|
S Travian Blaylock
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Clay Cundiff
|
Leg (Left)
|
DE Mike Jarvis
|
Leg (left)
STAFF PREDICTIONS
STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ
Part of what makes Maryland dangerous is its explosive passing attack that is averaging 283.0 passing yards and 34.0 points per contest. That said, the conditions favor Wisconsin and its style of play. In any case, I truly think UW turned a corner with the win over Purdue.
Hunter Wohler, Alex Smith and Riley Mahlman are back and healthy now, and young guys have experience under their belt. With four games to go, it might not mean much in the bigger picture of the 2022 season, but for this final stretch I think UW can play a really solid brand of football.
Wisconsin 24, Maryland 13
SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL
November has been the month of the Badger. Since 2010, Wisconsin’s 82.6 percent winning percentage (38-8) is fifth among Power-Five schools. Another Turkey month like that and the Badgers will have their permanent head coach.
Weather today is forecasted to be wet in the first half and windy throughout the game, meaning throwing the football could be a challenge. Graham Mertz ranks second in the Big Ten with 17 passing TDs and is second in passer rating among QBs who are passing for at least 200.0 yards per game. He’s throws nine touchdowns over the last three games, the best stretch of his career. Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging 285.9 passing yards per game this season, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 236 attempts. His completion rate of 72.5 percent is tied for the No. 2 mark in the Big Ten.
I still can’t figure out this Wisconsin team, but I’ll give them the edge because they are at home and UW’s defense is thriving in the turnover department with 14 interceptions (second most in the nation). A good dose of Braelon Allen gets the Badgers a win in a sloppy game.
Wisconsin 28, Maryland 20
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook