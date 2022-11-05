MADISON - After a much-needed bye week, Wisconsin resumes Big Ten play against Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 5 (11:00 A.M. CT, BTN). When: Saturday, Nov. 5 Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 75,822) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 3-0 Series in Madison: Wisconsin leads, 2-0, in Madison TV: BTN (Jeff Levering doing play-by-play, Anthony Herron as the analyst and Meghan McKeown as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -4.5

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

FIRST READ: Win up front

This isn't ground breaking analysis when it comes to Wisconsin football but the running game will be more important than usual Saturday. The weather in Madison Saturday morning will be particularly gloomy with rain expected until around noon and winds hovering around 20 miles per hour throughout the day. With Braelon Allen averaging 123.7 yards per game over the past three contests, Wisconsin should let the sophomore running back guide the offense. The Badgers have been criticized in the past for a lack of variety in the offense - and to be fair, Bobby Engram has done better in that regard recently. But against the Terrapins, stick to the roots of running the ball.

SECOND READ: Win the turnover battle

Again, this key isn't necessarily exclusive to a win over Maryland, but when you look at games in which Wisconsin has played its best ball, it has been able to win the turnover battle. UW hasn't been consistent this season but a similar thread connecting victories has been winning the turnover battle. In its four wins, Wisconsin has a +9 turnover differential. In its four losses, the team is -4 in that department. Looking further at turnovers, UW has turned it over nine times in losses, which have included some back-breaking give aways against Washington State and Michigan State. In its four wins, the team has turned it over just twice. In what will likely turn it a field position slug fest, Wisconsin can not afford to gift Maryland short field position.

THIRD READ: Remain disciplined on defense

Wisconsin's secondary will have some help from the conditions Saturday morning, but Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland offensive attack will still pose a tough test. The Terrapins have six receivers with 19 or more catches, all of whom have 200 receiving yards on the season. For reference, the Badgers have just two pass catchers - Skyler Bell and Chimere Dike - who hit those benchmarks. Part of what makes Maryland tough to deal with is the inclination to get the ball in its playmakers' hands with short completions to allow them to work in space. Of the team's 2,264 receiving yards, 1,319 have come after the catch. Tagovailoa and the offense will look to incorporate some run-pass option concepts as well. That will test the eyes of the linebackers and defenders on the back end.

STATUS REPORT (WILL BE UPDATED PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

WEEK 10 INJURY REPORT Player Listed Injury OUT FOR MARYLAND DE Isaiah Mullens Leg (right) OLB Aaron Witt Leg (right)

K Vito Calvaruso Leg (right) RB Chez Mellusi Arm (right)

S Preston Zachman Arm (right)

NT Gio Paez Leg (left) TE Cole Dakovich Leg (left) OUT FOR SEASON TE Cam Large Leg (right) DE Isaac Townsend Leg (left) ILB Luna Larson Leg (right) CB Al Ashford Leg (left) S Travian Blaylock Leg (left) TE Clay Cundiff Leg (Left) DE Mike Jarvis Leg (left)

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Part of what makes Maryland dangerous is its explosive passing attack that is averaging 283.0 passing yards and 34.0 points per contest. That said, the conditions favor Wisconsin and its style of play. In any case, I truly think UW turned a corner with the win over Purdue. Hunter Wohler, Alex Smith and Riley Mahlman are back and healthy now, and young guys have experience under their belt. With four games to go, it might not mean much in the bigger picture of the 2022 season, but for this final stretch I think UW can play a really solid brand of football. Wisconsin 24, Maryland 13

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL