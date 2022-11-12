IOWA CITY - Wisconsin looks to keep its slim Big Ten West title hopes alive Saturday afternoon when it takes on Iowa in Iowa City. Both teams are playing their best ball at this point in the season. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 12 (2:30 P.M. CT, FS1). When: Saturday, Nov. 12 Where: Kinnick Stadium (capacity 69, 250) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 49-44-2 Series in Madison: Iowa leads, 25-20-1, in Iowa City TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering doing play-by-play and Petros Papadakis as the analyst) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin +1.5

FIRST READ: Stop true freshman Kaleb Johnson and Iowa's run game

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense have established some momentum after finding themselves on the end of some jokes for the better part of the season. That comes in part due to some breakout performances from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who is coming off a 200-yard performance. Iowa's passing attack averages 165.5 yards per game, good for 119th out of 131 FBS teams in the country. Petras has been playing better ball the past two weeks, throwing for 412 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Yet during a stretch three weeks prior where Iowa scored 14, 6 and 10 points, respectively, its leading rusher was limited to 34, 32 and 31 yards. If UW can force Petras to be the catalyst, it'll be set up for success.

SECOND READ: Big games from Nick Herbig and the front seven

A season ago, Nick Herbig had one of the best games of his career when he tallied 2.5 sacks against the Hawkeyes, which helped Wisconsin to a 27-7 win over Iowa. All indications point to another big game for Herbig, his buddy Keeanu Benton and the front seven. Coming into the contest, Iowa has struggled up front giving up an average of 3.0 sacks a game, good for 13th in the Big Ten. In similar fashion, the Hawkeyes are 12th in the conference in quarterback hits allowed.

THIRD READ: Protect the football

This will be an important test for quarterback Graham Mertz and the offense. Going up against the best defense it's played this season, it likely falls on the offense not to make many, if any, mistakes. In losses to Washington State, Michigan State and some degree Illinois, the Badgers did themselves in with penalties and untimely turnovers. With the way UW's defense is playing, any boost in field position or extra possession could be the difference. After winning the turnover battle against Maryland, the Badgers are now +10 in turnover differential in wins.

STATUS REPORT

WEEK 11 INJURY REPORT Player Listed Injury OUT FOR IOWA OLB Aaron Witt Leg (right) RB Chez Mellusi Arm (right)

K Vito Calvaruso Leg (right) DT Gio Paez Leg (left) DE Isaiah Mullens Leg (right) OUT FOR SEASON CB Al Ashford Leg (left) S Travian Blaylock Leg (left) TE Clay Cundiff Leg (Left) DE Mike Jarvis Leg (left) TE Cam Large Leg (right) DE Isaac Townsend Leg (left) ILB Luna Larson Leg (right)

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

With snow coming down early Saturday morning in Iowa, it'll be a classic November slug fest between Iowa and Wisconsin. I'll roll with Wisconsin in this one with the way the defense is rolling at this point. Believe in the body of work from Mertz and the offense more so, as well. Can absolutely see a couple turnovers haunting the Badgers in a loss, but I trust the defense to pace the game and allow Mertz and company to do just enough to win. Wisconsin 17, Iowa 9

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

These two rivals have tremendous defenses and suspect offenses. First one to 10 wins! Wisconsin 13, Iowa 9

PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA