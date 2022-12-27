PHOENIX - Wisconsin looks to conclude an underwhelming season with a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The game against Oklahoma State represents an opportunity to send Jim Leonhard and the coaching staff off with a win while starting the Luke Fickell era on the right rote. BadgerBlitz.com offers a pair of keys to the game and a few players to watch before the Badgers take the field against the Cowboys on Tuesday, Dec. 27 (9:15 P.M. CT, ESPN). When: Tuesday, Dec. 27 Where: Chase Field (capacity 39,056) All-Time Series: First meeting TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins doing play-by-play, Kirk Morrison as the analyst and Stormy Buonantony as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas as analyst, Mike Heller as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -4.5

FIRST READ: Let Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi run wild

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

This could probably be slotted under any Wisconsin football game for potential win. And as much as fans would like to get a glimpse into a new UW offense, Tuesday night against Oklahoma State like won't sway from the norm. If fifth-year quarterback Chase Wolf is the starter under center, he's someone who hasn't had much success when sprung into action. He's thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes during his career. If it's Myles Burkett, it would be a true freshman starting his first collegiate game. In either case, the Badgers should allow the tandem of Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen to guide the offense. Mellusi looked fresh and decisive upon returning from injury against Nebraska, and Allen should be fresh with four weeks off after missing the game against Minnesota. During Oklahoma State's regular season finale, West Virginia rushed for 250 yards on the ground. Allen believes the group can have similar success. "From what we've seen, we're going to be able to run the ball and a big game from me and Chez (Mellusi) would go a long way to finishing strong and having the game that we want to," he said. When asked in a follow up why he thought the two could have a big game, Allen simply said "film."

SECOND READ: No turnovers

This year's defense won't be remembered as one of the premier units that have wreaked havoc at Wisconsin. That said, when looking back at UW's stumbles this season, losing the turnover battle is a connective thread between many of them. The image of a pick six in what became a three-turnover day against Iowa sticks out as the worst of the bunch. With the Cowboys somehow going through even worse roster turnover with six starters and 11 members of the two-deep not taking part in the bowl game, the Badgers can't give Oklahoma State's scrapped-together unit extra opportunities.

Players to watch

Bowl games have held somewhat of a preseason feel to them in recent history with multiple players opting out or entering the transfer portal. The roster turnover didn't hit Wisconsin as hard as many could have imagined, but the bowl game will feature a Badgers squad without five starters, three of whom are captains. With that in mind, here are some players seeing elevated roles to watch out for. Myles Burkett: This is the big one. Even if Wolf starts, Burkett is expected to play against Oklahoma State.The lone scholarship quarterback expected to return next season, Burkett would still hold onto his redshirt season if he does play. If Wolf is elevated from backup to starter, it will be a nice moment for someone who has stuck it out for five years with three coming as the backup. Kaden Johnson and Darryl Peterson: Going with these two, as the intrigue stems from Nick Herbig's recent decision to declare for the NFL Draft. Johnson is listed as the starter opposite C.J. Goetz, with Peterson one of the top reserves at the position. Johnson has been a consistent part of the defense at outside linebacker and has tallied four pressures and 12 tackles on the season. Peterson saw his third-most snaps of the season against Minnesota and recorded a sack in his second consecutive game. With an uptick in playing time, how do the pair of outside linebackers look? Chris Brooks Jr.: The buzz from Brooks Jr.'s teammates is tough to put to the side. Reporters have had the chance to speak with players twice since the regular season finale against Minnesota, and both times Brooks Jr. was brought up as a guy who has stood out. The 6-foot-2 true freshman receiver has been praised by Chimere Dike, Allen and John Torchio in the lead up to the bowl game. Torchio said the true freshman has been a "beast on special teams." "He torched us on scout team all year so it's nice to see him get reps with the actual offense," Torchio added.

STATUS REPORT

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL INJURY REPORT Player Listed Injury OUT FOR OKLAHOMA STATE TBD TBD TBD TBD

TBD TBD OUT FOR SEASON CB Al Ashford Leg (left) S Travian Blaylock Leg (left) TE Clay Cundiff Leg (Left) DE Mike Jarvis Leg (left) TE Cam Large Leg (right) DE Isaac Townsend Leg (left) ILB Luna Larson Leg (right) CB Justin Clark Leg (left)

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Set up here in Phoenix, I truly have no idea what is going to unfold in Chase Field tonight. It's going to be the battle of backup quarterbacks with a combined 10 starters out for the game. Wisconsin's offensive line will trot out its eighth combination of the season. On the defensive side of the ball, the unit will be down its top two game wreckers in Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig. I'll pick Wisconsin to give Jim Leonhard a win to close out his tenure and begin the Luke Fickell era with somewhat of a spark. The group will be motivated to play for the coaches they've created a bond with and leave it out there before beginning what a few players have tabbed a "new era." In terms of a final score, I have no idea. I'll stick with a rather typical Wisconsin football game with the Badgers winning in a grind-it-out fashion. Wisconsin 20, Oklahoma State 13

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

It'll be a battle of depleted and reworked rosters in Phoenix. It may come down to which backup quarterback is more competent, but Oklahoma State has had a tough time stopping anybody this season. The Badgers' offense will be shaky, but the defense should be able to lock down against either Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy. Wisconsin 17, Oklahoma State 13

PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA

With so many players out on both sides, it's tough to get a great read on the outcome. I'll go with Wisconsin and its motivation to send Jim Leonhard out on a high note. Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 17

