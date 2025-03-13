Practice Report No. 1: Grimes’ offense takes shape, defense shows promise

Wisconsin leads by as many as 18 points as the Badgers' defense locks down Northwestern.
MADISON – The dreary months of winter have come and gone and so has a significant portion of the offseason.
Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell met with reporters following the first spring practice.
Below is the second look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
How to watch it and what you need to know about Wisconsin's matchup against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.
Wisconsin leads by as many as 18 points as the Badgers' defense locks down Northwestern.
MADISON – The dreary months of winter have come and gone and so has a significant portion of the offseason.
Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell met with reporters following the first spring practice.