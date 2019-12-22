Saturday at the Kohl Center, Potter put up 12 points and five rebounds during 13 minutes of action in Wisconsin’s 83-64 win over Milwaukee.

MADISON - On Dec. 10, 2018, Micah Potter announced that he would be transferring to Wisconsin. On Dec. 21, 2019, the redshirt junior played in his first official game as a Badger after many well-documented trials and tribulations,

“I thought he was wound a little tight, which, hence the three turnovers," UW head coach Greg Gard said.. He (Potter) mentioned it after the game saying, ‘Coach, I gotta slow down.’ And that is to be expected -- it has been a while.

"I knew he was excited about today, but he brought a physical presence. He rebounded well, he screened well. We will continue to work with him to get him to acclimated, and we are glad to have him,”

Gard also spoke later in the press conference about what Potter was forced to endure during this lengthy process.

“A year ago is when he got on campus," Gard said. "He handled this, what we had to go through, better than anybody that sat in those rooms during the appeals, better than any of the adults in those rooms. Just happy for him that he can now enjoy and play the game that he loves.”

D’Mitrik Trice, who scored a career-high 31 points in the win, echoed Gard’s words on Potter’s debut.

“He (Potter) was a little jittery at first, but I think that was expected,” Trice said. “His overall energy is the biggest thing that we will be harping on from him, and I think that he just brings a great vibe and great energy to the team.

"I feel like it is going to be great to have another big for us in the game.”

Nate Reuvers, possibly the player that will gain the most from Potter now being eligible, added: "It was fun to see him finally get to play. I know he has been waiting for a long time. Just another big body, and another guy that can really play. We are gonna need him come Big Ten play.”

Potter, who helped the Badgers improve to 6-0 at home this season, spoke on what was going through his mind right before he checked into the game for the first time in a Wisconsin uniform.

“I was just trying to keep calm because, obviously, there were some jitters going on," Potter said. "I was just trying to stay focused on what I had to do, and that was play hard, play physical, and play smart. Luckily, Brad (Davison) dished an easy one-off to me, so I could get going a little bit. I was just super excited to play once I got out on the court

The famous aphorism, "good things come to those who wait" appears to be holding true in Potter’s situation. He has waited, and now his time has come. Potter will finally have the opportunity to make his mark on Wisconsin’s season.