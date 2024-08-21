PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Running Backs

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@seamus_rohrer

Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up.

We'll continue our offensive overviews with the running backs, a unit that looks extremely deep for play-caller Phil Longo's offense.

STOCK UP 

Advertisement
Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker.
Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker. (USA Today Sports)

Positional Depth: Just like last season, one should feel very comfortable with Wisconsin's top two options heading into fall camp. Past that, it was anyone's best guess. What a difference a year makes. Instead of Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and a whole lot of question marks, the Badgers now have Mellusi, Tawee Walker and a staple of promising young backs.

Wisconsin was joined by two true freshman tailbacks this fall, both of whom immediately looked as advertised. Darrion Dupree in particular, the former Rivals175 prospect and top-five all-purpose back in the nation wasted little time putting his unique skillset on display. The tailback simply moves differently than most other football players, and is extremely fluid with his hands and route-running ability. Both Dupree and fellow blue chip signee Dilin Jones figure to provide immediate depth reinforcements.

"I think they both do a really nice job. I think like we expected, Darrion has some versatility in his ability to split out and be able to create separation route-running. I think Dillin is very decisive; he reminds me of Chez. Putting his foot in the ground, gaining extra yards on contact. Plays with a lot of physicality," running backs coach Devon Spalding told reporters this fall. "Both of those guys feed off each other really well, and we're excited about both of them."

Jackson Acker, the Badgers' resident Swiss Army Knife, also had a solid fall camp and looks like he could be a potential short-yardage and/or change of pace option at tailback. Considering his growth, coupled with the influx of young talent, this room is miles deeper than it was a season ago and that's easily its biggest strength.

STOCK DOWN

Get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription!
Get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription!

Lack of a superstar: With a deep, robust assortment of halfbacks to deploy, it's hard to find negatives in this room. In the absence of Allen, the lack of a true star halfback may take the coaching staff some time to adjust to as they tinker with substitutes and formations. Still, one could argue that even this is a positive for Spalding's unit.

Allen's ability to take over a game and wear defenses down will certainly be missed. But there were also times last season where it perhaps wasn't the most advantageous that everybody in the stadium knew where the ball was going on a certain play. Especially early in the year, the Badgers' running back room should keep opposing coordinators guessing on every level — who will play, where they will line up and what they will be asked to do. There's a lot of different skillsets in this room, and if Longo and company can squeeze the most out of each of them, this could wind up being one of the deeper running back details in the conference.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RnZTNKR0pWMk1BP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

How early can the freshmen contribute? There's a handful of burning questions within this room. How the oft-injured Mellusi holds up in his final season of eligibility is one of them, but it's rather cut and dry — he'll either get hurt or stay healthy. A question that carries far more intrigue is when will Dupree, Jones and potentially even Gideon Ituka log their first snaps.

Expect to see plenty of rotation at nearly every position this season. That's been made abundantly clear by the staff. Running back, especially with how banged up the unit was last season, will be no exception. With their performances in fall camp, it appears to be more of a "when" than an "if" Dupree and Jones see the field.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

With three halfbacks signed in the 2024 cycle, the Badgers have taken an all-or-nothing approach with the 2025 class. More specifically, Byron Louis or nothing. Wisconsin is recruiting the South Florida product hard, but it figures to be extremely difficult to pluck him from the Sunshine State.

With that, the current future of the room resides in Madison already. With both Mellusi and Walker expected to move on at the end of the season, snaps will be widely available for Wisconsin's loaded 2024 class.

Projected Running Back Depth Chart
Depth Player Fall eligibility

No. 1

Chez Mellusi OR

6th-year senior

No. 2

Tawee Walker

Senior

No. 3

Jackson Acker

Redshirt Junior

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcG9zdC1mYWxsLWNhbXAtcG9zaXRpb24tb3ZlcnZpZXctd2lz Y29uc2luLWJhZGdlcnMtcnVubmluZy1iYWNrcy0yIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3aXNjb25zaW4u cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwb3N0LWZhbGwtY2FtcC1wb3NpdGlvbi1v dmVydmlldy13aXNjb25zaW4tYmFkZ2Vycy1ydW5uaW5nLWJhY2tzLTImYzU9 MjAyMjczMzE3NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=