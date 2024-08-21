PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Line

Donnie Slusher • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@DonnieSlusher_

Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up.

We'll kick off our defensive overviews with the defensive line.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS |

STOCK UP 

Wisconsin defensive lineman Ben Barten.
Wisconsin defensive lineman Ben Barten. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Depth. Spring camp made it all too obvious that defensive line depth was one of the biggest concerns on the entire team.

Almost every other room on the defense added multiple players and improved significantly, meanwhile the line lost seven players to the transfer portal. Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez, who finished with the second and third most snaps in the unit, left for Texas A&M and LSU, respectively. Also gone are TJ Bollers (California), Gabe Kirschke (Colorado State), Mike Jarvis (Liberty), Darian Varner (Cincinnati) and Tommy Brunner (Western Illinois).

All in all last season, the defensive line had eight players register 2,011 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. They lost four of those players and 940 snaps.

Curt Neal emerged as a trustworthy starter alongside James Thompson Jr. throughout the spring, but there was still a clear drop off in talent after the top two.

Shortly after the conclusion of spring camp, they acquired Brandon Lane via the portal, making one of their most important moves of the offseason. His combination of overwhelming size and athleticism are incredibly rare at any level in today’s game. In defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow’s words, he’s “a guy that’s big, dense, powerful and really athletic for his size.” During fall, he fit in well as the third member of the rotation.

Redshirt senior Ben Barten is one of the emotional leaders of the team and has looked more and more capable over the course of spring and fall camp, as has senior Elijah Hills.

They’ll likely need more bodies as the year goes on and injuries pile up, but the progress they’ve made since the beginning of the offseason is significant.

STOCK DOWN

Youth. While the room has deepened, the future isn’t as bright.

The top five members of the rotation are all in their third year or later. It’s not a problem to lean on veterans, but the lack of youthful impact is worrying.

They introduced three freshmen to the room this offseason — Ernest Willor, Dillan Johnson and Hank Weber.

Willor, the highest-rated recruit of the three as a four star, was moved to outside linebacker during spring to accommodate some of the injuries in that room, namely Aaron Witt and Thomas Heiberger. It doesn’t seem to be a temporary move, either, as coaches have made it clear that they feel Willor is more natural on the outside.

That leaves Johnson and Weber as the lone freshmen. They earned consistent reps with the third team throughout the spring, but are not yet physically mature and rarely made an impact.

There’s hope to be taken from the progress of redshirt freshman Jamel Howard, but perhaps not yet as a top member of the rotation.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

How many guys can/will actually play?

Most coaches have a loose number in their mind for desired rotation depth. But some don’t have that luxury, like Whitlow, who’s looking for contributions anywhere he can find them.

Last season’s room saw five players register over 200 snaps, including three with over 380.

Thompson, Neal and Barten feel locked in as members of the top-three, with Lane sliding in as a competent fourth. The question is whether or not players like Hills, McDonald or Howard have what it takes to join the 200+ snaps club.

It’s possible that the coaches try to get creative in order to fill out the defensive line reps. Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson was lining up on the inside more throughout fall camp. They’ll also likely rely on unique blitz packages just to create more noise on the inside.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

The addition of Whitlow to the coaching staff had an almost immediate impact on their 2025 recruiting class.

He managed to land three three-star commitments over an 11-day span back in June. The first was Middleton native Torin Pettaway, who originally committed to Wisconsin before flipping to Minnesota, then flipping back.

They soon won over Wilnerson Telemaque, an intriguing athlete with high upside.

Ultimately, the defensive line’s prize of the 2025 class has been Denton, Texas native Xavier Ukponu, who committed earlier in August. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Ukponu is a true nose tackle whose physical maturity should earn him opportunities earlier than others.

In the 2026 class, Wisconsin has offered projected defensive tackles Tony Cumberland (Eugene, OR), Gabriel Hill (Naperville, IL), T. Ionatana Umu-Cais (Englewood, CO), James Johnson (North Fort Myers, FL), King Liggins (Chicago, IL), Tomuhini Topui (Santa Ana, CA) and Jamarcus Whyce (Trotwood, OH).

The pressure is on to add youth to an aging room.

Projected Defensive Line Depth Chart
Defensive End Nose Tackle Defensive End

James Thompson Jr. (R-SR | 6-5, 295)

Ben Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

Curt Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

Cade McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

Brandon Lane (R-JR | 6-3, 312)

Elijah Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

_________________________________________________


