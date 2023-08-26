MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll wrap up our defensive overviews by breaking down the defensive line.

STOCK UP

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

James Thompson Jr.: Thompson made this section a year ago, and rightfully so — the defensive end went from 108 snaps and just one pressure in 2021 to recording 397 snaps, 13 pressures and three sacks, both good for second-best amongst the Badgers' defensive line. Now, he's poised to make another big step as Gregg Scruggs is searching for alpha playmakers to step up following the departure of Keeanu Benton. "Just in case you wanted to get comfortable, understand we got some things we got to get straight first," Scruggs said he told his unit in the spring. "Here is what the numbers were, here is what we have returning in the room, y'all let me know if this looks good to y’all. No? Okay cool, let's go put on the cleats and let's get to work.” Thompson has the ability to be just that, as he's played well throughout the offseason and positioned himself to be a regular part of the rotation up front. With his unique 6-foot-5, 288-pound frame, the defensive lineman has a certain length and explosiveness about him. "One of those guys that we just have to get control of, man," Scruggs said of Thompson. "If I can get him to just tighten down his technique, his hands, his footwork, he’s got the chance to be a really good player for our defense." Darian Varner: Varner was in a boot and crutches throughout spring camp, but he's since returned for the fall and has slid in with the ones and twos. Varner has the most career sacks on the defensive line with 10.5, including 7.5 he picked up last season with Temple. He's a big, powerful defensive end who will likely be unleashed as a pass-rushing specialist when he's at full strength.



STOCK DOWN

Playing time? Last season, in Jim Leonhard's 3-4 defense, there were plenty of snaps to be had for defensive lineman. Six players recorded at least 100 snaps. Under Mike Tressel, it figures to work a little differently. Tressel and Luke Fickell alike have spoken about getting the best 11 players on the field defensively. The staff understands that the trenches aren't the strongest unit on Wisconsin's defense, and thus, they often elect to play just two lineman in favor of another linebacker or safety, such as in Tressel's "Dollar" package. While there should still be plenty of rotation along the defensive line, meaning the Badgers might have six lineman with 100-plus snaps once again, the total number of snaps for the defensive line should drop from where it was a season ago.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

There's not a whole lot of pressing questions with the defensive line, but here's a fun one — Which lineman has the most production in 2023? There's multiple reasonable cases to be made here, but we'll build on our stock up section and go with Thompson. Thompson may not even be a starter when the two-deep drops at the onset of Buffalo week, but it's hard to look at his career thus far and say he doesn't have the most potential for this season on the Badgers' defensive line. Last year, he wound up playing the third-most snaps along the defensive front as Isaiah Mullens missed six games with an injury. Compared to Rodas Johnson, who played 113 more snaps than Johnson as well as the most snaps on the defensive line in general, Thompson was easily the more productive player. Thompson had two more sacks, four more pressures, three more hurries, more tackles and less missed tackles than Johnson. Again, while playing one less game and 113 less snaps. Another worthy argument here is Varner, with the condition that he's fully healthy.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

Defensive line has been the most scrutinized positions in the Badgers' 2024 recruiting class. Still, Scruggs was able to reel in three-star Tennessee native Hank Weber in June, and quickly flipped Northwestern pledge Dillan Johnson after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald in July. Wisconsin could conceivably add to their haul at defensive line if they see an opportunity this fall. As for players already on the roster, Jamel Howard and Curt Neal are some of the young names to get excited about. When it comes to Scruggs' recruiting, it's easy to forget he landed the highly-coveted Howard after the lineman seemed ready to explore other options amidst the winter uncertainty in Madison.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH