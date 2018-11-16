Friday, Lorne Bowman , a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from St. Mary's High School in Michigan. committed to the Badgers. He chose UW over scholarships from Buffalo, Iowa , Nebraska , Oakland, Toledo and Valparaiso.

Two days after college basketball's early signing period for the 2019 class, Wisconsin added its first piece in the junior cycle.

Bowman, who was recruited by assistant coach Dean Oliver, took his official visit to Madison at the start of the month.

"The coaches really like how I play the game, but more so how I am as a person and how I conduct myself on and off the court," Bowman, who competes with REACH Legends on the AAU circuit, told BadgerBlitz.com. "They had been recruiting me for quite a while and they felt that they had seen enough and knew enough about me as a person to extend an offer, which is truly a blessing.

"There was nothing that really surprised me about the visit, but the attention to detail caught my attention and how the coaching staff are truly great people."

In the 2020 class, Wisconsin also has offers out to uncommitted prospects Dawson Garcia, Ben Carlson, Shon Robinson, Ethan Morton, Reece Beekman, Jonathan Davis and Jalen Johnson.