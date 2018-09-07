PODCAST: Wrapping up Western Kentucky
On this week's edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down what they saw during Wisconsin's 34-3 win in their season opener against Western Kentucky. The guys also break down what the team's recent roster turnover could mean for UW's next recruiting class, and preview Wisconsin's upcoming game against New Mexico.
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.