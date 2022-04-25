 Wisconsin Football: Spring Practice Q&A on quarterbacks, defense, wide receivers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 14:13:13 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Practice Q&A No. 5

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast returns once again with our last Q&A of the spring football season. I requested questions from Wisconsin fans last Friday -- just hours before the program's final practice of April -- and y'all came through with plenty of them!

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE

The topics discussed this podcast include:

*The quarterback position and if any players stood out from that room; also, a discussion on Deacon Hill

*The offensive line responding to new position coach Bob Bostad

*If Wisconsin is one injury away from being deemed "relatively soft up the middle" on defense

*The wide receiver room and the players' performances this spring

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (Jake Kocorowski)

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}