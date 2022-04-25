PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Practice Q&A No. 5

The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast returns once again with our last Q&A of the spring football season. I requested questions from Wisconsin fans last Friday -- just hours before the program's final practice of April -- and y'all came through with plenty of them!

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE

The topics discussed this podcast include:

*The quarterback position and if any players stood out from that room; also, a discussion on Deacon Hill

*The offensive line responding to new position coach Bob Bostad

*If Wisconsin is one injury away from being deemed "relatively soft up the middle" on defense

*The wide receiver room and the players' performances this spring